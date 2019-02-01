Budget 2019: FM Piyush Goyal hands out hope to homebuyers, says GoM looking to extend GST benefits

Budget 2019 for homebuyers: FM Piyush Goyal said that the Group of Ministers (GoM) is looking into how homebuyers can get GST benefits.

Budget 2019 for homebuyers: With a large part of indirect taxation now falling under the ambit of the all-powerful federal Goods and Services Council (GST), Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had little to speak on the subject during the Interim Budget speech. He, however, handed out hope to homebuyers, saying that the Group of Ministers (GoM) is looking into how homebuyers can get GST benefits.

“The Group of Ministers is examining how prospective house buyers can benefit under Goods & Services Tax (GST),” Goyal said. Earlier, news agency PTI had reported that the GST Council is considering GST cut from 12% to 5% on under-construction flats and houses.

