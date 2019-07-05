Budget 2019: Five things to hope from Modi government

Budget 2019-20: In a world where both parents are working, it is the children who are left in a state of utter vulnerability and insecurity.

By Mehak Daleh

Union Budget 2019 India: Just as we do whenever a Union Budget is presented, this time too, India shall hold its collective breath, cross its fingers and hope that the nation’s first ever full-time female Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, pulls off that rare miracle and meets most, if not all, of the Budget 2019 related expectations of the country’s citizens.

The following are the five areas in which, one hopes, the Union Budget of 2019 would show some positive developments.

1. For Our Children: In a world where both parents are working, it is the children who are left in a state of utter vulnerability and insecurity. To make matters worse, the Interim Budget of 2019 saw a drastic reduction in fund allocation to the National Crèche Scheme by Rs. 72 crores. Such a state of affairs leaves families, especially women, in a state of helplessness and an inability to decide whether they ought to risk the family’s financial future by not working, or if they should take risks with the safety of their children because they cannot afford proper daycare. Therefore, increasing funding to the National Crèche Scheme, introducing the concept of parental leave and reducing taxes on daycare expenses are things that working professionals hope to see in the 2019 Budget.

Watch video:

2. For the Women of Today: In recent years, a lot of discussions have revolved around the issue of women’s safety and some steps have been taken to make India a relatively safer place for women. However, in the budget 2019, more funds need to be allocated for the development and implementation of technologies that can assist women. While mobile SOS and camera surveillance in public transport are welcome steps, these need to spread far and wide to encompass the rural areas and not just remain confined to urban communities.

Also read: Budget Economic Survey 2019: Modi’s dream scheme Swachh Bharat crucial talkpoint; work far from over

3. For the Women of Tomorrow: One fears that while a lot of attention is being given to curing the symptoms of the lack of women’s safety, not enough thought is being put into treating its root cause. The children of today need to be taught the values which will make them respect women as equal members of society. Only if the moral fibre of the country’s future citizens is strong, can we ensure greater safety for the women of tomorrow. And while it is the parents’ duty to bring up their children with stronger values, the government can assist them to a great extent. Their education needs to be made wholesome. To this end, in the 2019 budget, funds should be allocated towards mandatory classes in schools with the goal to rewire the psychology of the nation’s future. If we treat the cause, starting now, the disease will eventually disappear.

4. For the Farmers: A large section of our society which is responsible for our daily nourishment and sustenance is today fighting for the means to keep body and soul together. It’s high time our government took imperative steps and funnelled much needed funds into agriculture. It is vital to address farmers’ distress in the 2019 budget to a greater extent. While a Direct Income Support Scheme of an annual sum of Rs. 6000 for marginal and small farmers has already been announced, a lot more can be done in terms of aiding farmers with additional income by raising the MSP. At the same time, it needs to be done in a way such that an increase in the MSP does not lead to inflation. Furthermore, additional funds should be devoted to making and maintaining storage facilities, thereby reducing losses incurred as a result of improper storage of perishable products.

5. Teachers and Quality Education: The education policy of the Government claims that India shall soon be a ‘Knowledge Superpower’. However, one wonders how such lofty plans are to be realised without adequately trained teachers. Funds for teachers’ training have been drastically cut down over the past few years, from Rs. 1,158 crores to a meagre 150 crores at present. Therefore, if India is to, some day, become a powerhouse of knowledge, the budget 2019 needs to increase expenditure in the direction of teachers’ training. Greater emphasis needs to be laid on the education of the future professionals of our nation. A good education is key to producing employable, skilled professionals in the coming generation, and for the same, well trained teachers are a must.

Mehak Daleh is the author of the book ‘And The Roses Bled’ published by Fingerprint! Publishers.