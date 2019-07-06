Budget 2019: Finally, shadow bankers heave a sigh of relief

Budget 2019-20: The minster also said the government will infuse Rs 70,000 crore capital into state-run banks to boost credit to oil the economy which has been facing some headwinds of late.

Union Budget 2019 India: The crisis-ridden non-banking finance companies have welcomed the liquidity- boosting measures announced in the budget, saying the steps will help getting growth funds for the sector. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said NBFCs which are fundamentally sound should continue to get funding from banks and mutual funds without being unduly risk averse and offered some liquidity enhancing measures under which the government will purchase high-rated pooled assets of financially sound NBFCs worth Rs 1 trillion and also provide a one-time six months’ partial credit guarantee to public sector banks for first loss of up to 10 percent.

“The budget has taken several measures to reduce risk aversion and increase lending to NBFCs. Measures like the one-time partial six-month credit guarantee to state-run banks to buy sound NBFCs’ loans and higher recapitalisation of state-run banks require a special mention,” L&T Finance Holdings managing director Dinanath Dubhashi said. The minster also said the government will infuse Rs 70,000 crore capital into state-run banks to boost credit to oil the economy which has been facing some headwinds of late.

“The bank capitalisation, credit guarantee for high rated asset pools and easing of the reserve requirements in public issue of debentures will further enable flow of liquidity to well-performing NBFCs with strong balance sheets,” Tata Capital managing director Rajiv Sabharwal said. Bajaj Finserv’s Sanjiv Bajaj said there is support on the liquidity side on temporarily basis to NBFCs.

“I hope this becomes a more long-term support like the banks are given by the RBI, because NBFCs play a very key role given the consumer and MSME demand,” he said. Muthoot Finance managing director George Alexander Muthoot said the credit guarantee scheme will further open up the liquidity line for sound NBFCs. The apex NBFC body FIDC co-chairman KV Srinivasan said the first loss guarantee on Rs 1 trillion of pooled assets securitisation is a very good confidence building measure.

NBFCs which do public placement of debt have to maintain a debenture redemption reserve and in addition, a special reserve as required by RBI, has also to be maintained, the minister said. “To allow NBFCs to raise funds in public issues, the requirement of creating a debenture redemption reserve, which is currently applicable for only public issues as private placements are exempt, will be done away with,” she said.

The government also proposed to return the regulatory powers on housing finance firms to the RBI from the National Housing Bank. Dubhashi said higher regulatory powers to RBI over NBFCs and return of regulation of HFCs back to RBI will definitely restore the confidence for well governed NBFCs. Reliance Home Finance’s Ravindra Sudhalkar said the move to shift regulation of housing finance companies to the RBI would infuse greater stability and provide policy support to addressing issues of lack of liquidity.

JM Financial Home Loans’ Manish Sheth said the budget reiterates government intent on housing for all. Also, the incremental tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh for interest paid on home loans up to Rs 45 lakh will provide the much-needed impetus to the affordable housing segment.

Umesh Revankar of Shriram Transport Finance the exemption of debt redemption reserve of public issues is a positive step thereby increasing the liquidity in the system. Rakesh Singh of Aditya Birla Finance said the capital support and creation of a payment platform for the MSMEs will lead to more job creation and income to households as well as increase in productive capacity and consumption.