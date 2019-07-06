Budget 2019 falls short of industry’s expectations, says Dabur India’s CEO Mohit Malhotra

Budget 2019-20: This Budget surely gives a hint of the government’s intent, but has fallen short of laying down the blueprint for creating an enabling framework that would promote growth.

Budget 2019 India: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden Union Budget does a balancing act by creating additional areas of spending without increasing the fiscal deficit. However, I feel the Budget fell short of industry’s expectations.

The industry had been looking forward to a fiscal stimulus in the Budget to drive the economy, particularly agrarian economy. But those big, bold steps are missing. The FM announced a series of long-term initiatives that would help improve overall consumer sentiments in the hinterland and put more disposable income in the pockets of the urban consuming class. But these are not enough to spur rural demand and push the economic growth to an 8% level. The decision to hike duty on petrol and diesel is also an area of concern, as it may fuel inflation.

The NDA government has kept its promise of focusing on Bharat with a slew of announcements for rural India, including zero-budget farming and helping farmers get a fair price for their produce, besides ensuring access to safe and adequate water for all rural households by 2024. These, coupled with the fast pace of road construction and upgrade of 1.25 lakh km of rural roads over the next five years, would improve rural connectivity and give companies easier access to rural markets. These steps will go a long way in improving the standards of living in the hinterland.

The Budget proposal to increase by `1.5 lakh the deduction that can be claimed for interest paid on home loans taken for affordable housing is a positive for urban middle class. This would translate to a benefit of nearly `7 lakh over a 15-year period for the consuming class, and will put more money in their pockets, thereby fuelling demand for consumer products. The full tax rebate for individuals with net taxable income up to `5 lakh and extension of pension benefits to 3 crore retail traders under the Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Maan Dhan Yojana are other positives.

The government has taken steps to ease the ongoing stress on NBFCs by way of a one-time, six-month partial guarantee of Rs 1 lakh crore to state-run banks for purchasing consolidated pooled assets of financially-sound NBFCs. This comes on the heels of the recent repo rate increase, and would further ease the liquidity crisis, lending a helping hand to the trading community, shopkeepers and retail traders.

The government has set an ambitious target of growing India into a $5-trillion economy by 2025 and that would call for major structural reforms. This Budget surely gives a hint of the government’s intent, but has fallen short of laying down the blueprint for creating an enabling framework that would promote growth. Overall, I would call it a mixed Budget.