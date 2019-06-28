Budget 2019: FADA shares its recommendations with the finance ministry

Budget 2019-20: Reduction in Corporate Tax for Proprietary & Partnership Firms in similar lines to what the Government has done for new small Pvt. Ltd. Companies with a turnover of up to Rs. 250 crores.

Union Budget 2019 India: Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), has sent its recommendations to the finance ministry ahead of the Budget 2019 announcement. The independent body believes that these recommendations are going to help in the sustenance of the automotive dealers. In addition to this, the suggested recommendations will also help in the revival of the auto industry which is currently witnessing a slowdown.

The recommendation suggested by FADA to the finance ministry is as follows:

A- Dealer Issues

a. Automobile Dealers Workshops & Service Stations must be covered under the ambit of MSMED Act 2006 as the subsidies and incentives received under this act will provide much-needed relief to Automobile Dealerships which provide 25 lakh direct employment to people near their home locations without displacing them. It will also help the sector with loans with lowered interest rates thus boasting the trade further.

b. Reduction in Corporate Tax for Proprietary & Partnership Firms in similar lines to what the Government has done for new small Pvt. Ltd. Companies with a turnover of up to Rs. 250 crores.

c. Eliminating debit and credit card charges passed on by the banks for transactions higher than Rs. 5,000, especially for Auto Dealers who work on paper-thin margins, so that the trade is made viable and digital payments actually help in Ease of Doing Business.

d. Exemption of Auto Dealers on Tax Collected at Source (TCS) in the course of Inter Dealer / Re-Sell should be brought u/s 206C of the Act and the definition of the buyer should be suitably amended to exclude such transactions.

e. GST Rates should be reduced to 5% on margins of all Pre-Owned Vehicles to create a win-win situation for the Government, Auto Dealers and Vehicle Owners.

B- Auto Industry Concerns

a. GST Rates on all New Vehicles should be regulated to boost volumes in Automobile sales. This will also help in off-setting the price hike as the New Safety Norms and Higher Insurance Premiums are already increasing the cost of ownership of a vehicle. This coupled with the implementation of BS-VI will even further increase the prices of Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles and Two Wheelers by another 10-15%.

b. Attractive enough incentive for successful implementation of Vehicle Scrappage Policy across the country will have benefits of reducing pollution, reducing fuel consumption, improving safety (reducing fatalities from 1,40,000 people presently killed annually in road traffic crashes) and also giving a boost to the Auto Sales.

c. Ease of liquidity to NBFC’s further help the Auto Trade in getting back on the right track as it will help both, the Auto Dealers as well as the end customers in getting loans at regular rates.

C- Auto Retail should be granted Industry Status as it will bring better financing options since the Sector is Capital Intensive in nature. There are various benefits of getting an Industry Status such as priority lending from banks, External Commercial Borrowings, Easy financing from top lenders, entry of PE Investments, easier access to domestic and global funds and better tax

benefits.