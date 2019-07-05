Budget 2019 expectations: What FM Nirmala Sitharaman can do on the Personal Tax front

Budget 2019-20: The benefits provided were primarily in the nature of rebate for individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh.

By Nitin Baijal, Preeti Gupta and Manuj Singhla

Union Budget 2019: The first Union Budget by the re-elected government would be presented by the Finance Minister on 5th July 2019. Just a few months back, the Interim Budget 2019 had been announced by the then Finance Minister, providing some benefits to the common man. The benefits provided were primarily in the nature of rebate for individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh. Further, the standard deduction was increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 for the salaried class individuals and tax on notional rent from the second self-occupied property was also waived off.

Being the maiden Budget for the current Finance Minister and the first Budget for the re-elected government, the common man would be eyeing the Budget closely for some tax breaks.

Some thoughts on what the Finance Minister may have contemplated.

The basic exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh has remained unchanged since 2014 with some tinkering done on the tax slab rates being reduced for income up to Rs 5 lakh from 10 per cent to 5 per cent (Financial Year 2017-18). Further, rebate under Section 87A ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 12,500 has been provided over a period of time for the lower income group. The government may consider extending this benefit to all taxpayers.

As regards Chapter VI-A, taxpayers may expect an increase in the existing deduction from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, for the populist Section 80C, which has remained unchanged for the past 5 years. However, rebate for medical insurance for self, family, and parents may not change, given the adjustment made to the same off late.

Currently, the deduction for interest earned under Section 80TTA is Rs 10,000. In Finance Bill 2018, this limit was enhanced to Rs 50,000 for senior citizens and included interest from fixed deposits too. Given that the cost of living for a common man is increasing day by day, the government may consider enhancing the limit to Rs 20,000 for individuals, other than senior citizens.

The National Pension System (NPS) withdrawals currently attract partial taxes at the time of withdrawal. Subscribers to NPS, upon attaining the age of 60 years, are allowed to withdraw 60 per cent of the corpus, out of which only 40 per cent is tax exempt. NPS account holders are eagerly awaiting tax exemption for the entire 60 per cent of the corpus withdrawn in this Budget.

The government has been long promoting their scheme ‘Housing for All by 2022’. Hence, in order to promote the real estate market, the government may increase the housing loan deduction from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum.

The government has been re-looking to revamp the current Income-Tax Act and has been working on the Direct Tax Code. In this Budget, it is expected that a clear road-map may get laid out. Key features of such roadmap may comprise of things such as simplification of tax treatment, reducing the scope for litigation, removal of all anomalies in direct taxes etc. While some of the tax benefits as part of the erstwhile Direct Tax Code are already part of current tax structure, the government may include some additional benefits or include marginal relief in the personal tax rates to provide relief to the common tax payers.

The Finance Minister seeking views from the general public on the Budget have already made the Budget participative. The common man typically expects the Union Budget to provide tax reliefs at a time when the cost of living has been continuously rising. Hence, it now remains to be seen what is in store for the common taxpayers from this Budget.

Baijal is a Director, Gupta is a Senior Manager and Singhla is a Manager with Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP (Views are personal)