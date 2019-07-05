Budget 2019 expectations: Startup industry wants Modi government to focus on these areas

Budget 2019-20: Startup industry has also put forward its suggestions for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to focus on the Budget 2019.

Budget 2019 India: Union Budget 2019 will be published today. Industry bodies have pinned hope on the Modi government to address key issues. Startup industry has also put forward its suggestions for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to focus on the Budget 2019. It wanted the central government to look into areas such as conducive policies, easier access to raising capital and a better competitive environment.

“The Idea of Startup India by the current government has witnessed concerted focus on conducive policies, better competitive environment and easier access to raising capital. This has been quite fruitful in recent times to boost the startup ecosystem in India. We believe that the government should further incentivize the sector by relaxing the GST norms for first few years of the startup journey, this will support the venture initially as many of the ventures are bootstrapped or lack capital to scale extensively. The Modi government through Budget 2019, should also focus on ease of regulations and compliance to help fuel innovation in New India and promote future growth,” Paavan Nanda, Co-Founder- WinZO Games said.

“At present there is a need to reduce the tax burden on luxury cars in the country, considering the evolving trends in the consumption of luxury. With the sophistication and constant up-gradation of infrastructure, it would make more sense to let more quality cars on the road that run with the lowest carbon footprint. High-quality mobility means better safety, experience, and environment, which the government should lay emphasis on,” Raghav Belavadi, Founder and CEO, HYPE Luxury car rental.

“As budget 2019 is fast approaching, expectations of the industry have started to surface. The last government’s progressive policies have made the environment favorable for entrepreneurs, it is believed that this budget will lay down reforms to boost startup ecosystem in India. Also, seeing the current scenario of Banking in India, the Union Budget for 2019-20 is likely to spell out roadmap for banking reforms. FIA tech, a leading fintech company in digital payment & distribution systems for last mile financial inclusion in Indian and Nepal, would like the government to outline solutions to support fintech startups. With this budget, we expect that the government in the 2019 Union Budget introduces measures to ease working capital blockages, with possible reduction in compliance burden,” Seema Prem, CEO of FIA Technology Services Private Ltd said.

“The Business Correspondent (BC) industry is hopeful that the budget will address the procedural issue of Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM). It is important that Business Correspondent industry gets RCM exemption. BCs should be allowed to deposit in reverse charge in one state, preferably the state of registration or headquarters rather than taking registration in all states. This will improve the ease of doing business for the BC industry who are mainly fintech start-ups and reduce the cost of procedural compliance significantly. We also believe that AI can be leveraged by financial institutions to completely redefine how they operate, establish innovative products and services, and impact customer experience. Some of the challenges that we see are the lack of collaborative platforms for niche resource sharing, inability to tap public data systems due to questions around data privacy and ownership. GoI should formulate clear policies around data and create an enabling ecosystem for sharing relevant government data and public records. Allocating funding for AI startups will give the industry a much-needed impetus,” Prem said.

“Fintech expects this government to come up with measures to ease out the funding procedure and wants them to increase the reach of already available government funds under the corpus such as Financial Inclusion Funds. Financial Inclusion Funds as of now is not available for all form of business and is eligible only for NGOs & Banks. We also believe that like in past, the government’s focus will be on deepening financial inclusion and formulate policies to strengthen the PMJDY program. Digitising the cash ecosystem, easing MSME lending and focus on removing barriers to adoption of mutual funds and insurance will be key focus areas,” Prem said.