Budget 2019 expectations: Safety and security imperatives for robust Digital India

Budget 2019 India: Besides enactment of data protection, we need a comprehensive National Cyber Security Strategy, both enriched via public consultations; and aligned with global best practices.
By Deepak Maheshwari
Union Budget 2019 India: As a young and aspirational New India marches forward in its transformation to a Five Trillion-Dollar Economy, the role of the Trillion Dollar Digital Opportunity is paramount – as seen in broad and deep technology adoption at scale and speed; most visible in government services, education, healthcare, financial services, entertainment and information via smart mobile devices, extending beyond interpersonal communication. In addition, the role of technology will also be instrumental for inclusive growth and
innovation.
With the ubiquitous hyper-connectivity and horizontal integration of technology across all walks of life, it is
not at all surprising that cybersecurity threats featured amongst the top four risks by the World Economic
Forum in its recent report. India is neither immune nor an outlier to this global phenomenon.
ALSO READ | Budget 2019 Expectations: How Modi government can incentivise technology sector
To foster trust in technology and bolster overall security, it is imperative that India enhances its cyber
security readiness and posture, especially in the critical infrastructures including governance, banking and financial services, energy, telecom and smart cities.
Here are the four areas that need to be prioritized for this initiative to gain traction:
1. The budget should mandate setting aside 10% of the respective technology budgets for every
government project exclusively for cyber security, as per the recommendations of the NASSCOM
Task Force set up in response to the Prime Minister’s behest.
2. Besides enactment of data protection, we need a comprehensive National Cyber Security Strategy,
both enriched via public consultations; and aligned with global best practices.
3. A cadre of certified IT security professionals with world-class skills to raise awareness around
cyber hygiene across all strata of society, given the increasing dependence of mobile apps
connectivity with the cloud computing infrastructure for banking, travel, social interactions and
more.
4. Operationalizing a voluntary framework for public-private partnership.
These steps would go a long way in building a robust, safe and secure Indian cyberspace.
For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.