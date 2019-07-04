Budget 2019: Expectations of the salaried class from the government

Budget 2019-20: While the Union Budget 2019 will be unveiled only on July 5, there has been a lot of discussion and media coverage around what India wants.

Union Budget 2019 India: Union Budget 2019 is just a few days away and there’s a lot of excitement brewing among citizens. All thanks to newly-appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s attempt to make the budget-making process a democratic exercise, Indians got a chance to participate and share their views, inputs and suggestions via social media and the MyGov app.

It’s a matter of pride for us to see that the government is spearheading the ‘Digital India’ initiative. By making the Union Budget formulation inclusive and participative, the government has instilled faith and hope among the masses.

What does the salaried class’ wish list look like?

Salaried individuals also stepped in and made their voices heard on the open forum hoping that this time tax reforms will promise more take-home pay and less tax deductions. Having belonged to the same fraternity for the larger part of my life, I’d like to throw light on what expectations the salaried class holds from the government.

1. Will 2019 be the lucky year for revision of Income Tax slabs?

In the interim budget earlier this year, the government had offered some relief to taxpayers by introducing a full tax rebate to those with incomes of up to Rs 5 lakh. There’s little wonder why taxpayers under other brackets are also expecting a change in the slab rates in Union Budget 2019.

Going with what taxpayers and experts expect, individuals with an income of Rs 5 lakh-Rs 10 lakh should be levied 10% tax (which presently stands at 20% tax), individuals earning Rs 10 lakh-Rs 20 lakh should attract 20% tax, and those earning over Rs 20 lakh should be taxed at 25%. Right now income above Rs 10 lakh attracts 30% tax. Will these changes in IT slabs be incorporated? Let’s wait and watch.

2. Section 80C limits due for a raise in Budget 2019?

To boost investments and tax-savings, people have demanded an increase in the Section 80C limit from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh or more. Since this limit was last revised in Budget 2014-15, it no longer holds good. A hike in Section 80C limits will help provide more room for tax savings. This feeling resonates among all salaried individuals. It would also prove beneficial to salaried individuals with home loans as they’d be able to avail bigger tax benefits on interest payouts.

3. Demand for a much-needed hike in employee tax benefits and allowances

It’s been a few decades since there’s been any change in the various allowances and tax-saving benefits offered to salaried employees. For instance, meal allowance for employees is a meagre ₹50 per day, children education allowance has a limit of a merely ₹100 per month and the driver’s salary limit is as low as Rs 900 per month. These numbers don’t hold good in 2019. Why haven’t these limits been raised yet?

4. Offer incentives to companies for job creation

In order to fight unemployment, the government needs to boost consumption, growth and create jobs for the middle and poor class. It has been suggested that incentivising companies to create more jobs and reskilling workforce can help the economy in ways more than one.

How can ‘Digital India’ facilitate tax reforms?

The Government of India’s Digital India vision has come alive and is slowly bridging the digital divide. This has also ensured transparency and accountability in the system.

Overall, in the upcoming budget, the government should create initiatives to simplify the tax-filing process, incentivise digital transactions and formulate easier regulations to enable digital banking. In line with the government’s vision to promote digitisation in India, it should also take important steps to rope in the lower socio-economic strata in aiding this revolutionary change.

Also the data protection bill that deals with storing and processing of critical personal data should be introduced in this Budget session. This bill can be considered an imperative move and I hope that the bill is passed as soon as possible in the interest of protecting the data of billions of Indians.

A Budget worth looking forward to

All in all, Union Budget 2019 has created a lot of buzz and filled citizens with hope and fervour. As India’s first woman Finance Minister’s maiden Budget creates history on July 5, people wait for tax reforms that are historic in their own way.

(By Ramki Gaddipati,co-founder & CTO,Zeta)