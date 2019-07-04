Budget 2019: Expectations of employees from the upcoming budget

Budget 2019-20: Here are some of the expectations of the salaried group from the government and Union Budget 2019 India.

Union Budget 2019 India: People are eagerly waiting for Budget 2019 with a lot of expectations on increased tax rebates. Especially, the salaried class in the industry which avails a very few tax exemptions, however, salaried people are the prime contributors to the government finance.

This post discusses the expectations of the salaried group from the government and Union Budget 2019.

Increase in tax exemption limit

Government, in the interim budget stated that tax will not be levied on employees who fall in the salary slab up to Rs. 5 lacs. Though the recently decreased slab rates from 10 to 5 percent for annual income from Rs. 2.5 lacs up to Rs.5 lacs hikes to 20% for the next income slab of more than Rs. 5 lacs up to Rs. 10 Lacs. People are looking forward to increasing the basic tax exemption limit for the category of employees belonging to this income slab.

Reduced Income Tax on NPS withdrawal

With more income tax relief on NSP withdrawal under section 80CCD (2), salaried people may significantly start saving. Currently, the employer put 10% of the basic income of salaried class in the NPS which is tax-deductible. The revised plan would make 60% of the maturity amount of NPS tax-free and would allow employees to withdraw the corpus for emergencies.

Lower interest rates on housing loan

The salaried class cannot afford to buy a house due to the high-interest rate on housing loans. By lowering this interest rate, the government can encourage more people to purchase a property. Deduction in the rate of house loan interest would improve the struggling housing sector and would make the government’s plan of ‘Housing for All by 2022’ an easy achievement.

Deduction in daycare expenditure

There is no provision of deduction in the expenses incurred for domestic help or daycare amenities for the working class. Indian society is adopting a nuclear family culture nowadays which accelerates the need for daycare and creche for their children. Such expenditures extensively affect the regular budget of salaried couples; therefore, they expect a reduction in the cost of daycare and creche services.

Reducing tax deduction for investment in infrastructure

The infrastructure sector needs more investment to stimulate its growth. Decreased deduction for infrastructure investment bonds will allow people to invest more in this sector. An increase in the tax rebate from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 50,000 is expected from the Budget 2019. Such revisions will enhance the development of the infrastructure sector by increasing investments.

Increased threshold limit of LTCG on mutual funds

In Budget 2018, 10% LTCG on gains over Rs. 1,00,000 was declared. People are expecting a revision on this limit to a considerable level which may be advantageous to evolving number of small investors. Moreover, the government should consider planning a different deduction for ELSS by excluding it from section 80C to enhance investments in mutual funds.

Conclusion

People have high hopes from the budget 2019, especially the salaried class who has a complete dependency on their regular income. We just hope that these expectations meet reality and offload the salaried class from the monetary burden. Deductions on admission donations to universities, no interest rate for 5 years on short term loans and the like relaxations can bring them a little more peace of mind and allow them to lead a more fulfilled life. With more released income in hand of citizens, they can invest in various sectors and can further strengthen the ailing economic condition of the country.

(By Heena Arora, Marketing & Finance Head, All India ITR)