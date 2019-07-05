Budget 2019 Expectations: How Modi government can incentivise technology sector

Budget 2019 India: There is now an urgent need to get balance 65 SEZ notified to promote creating of world class manufacturing hubs and generate further employment.

By Rajiv Chugh

Union Budget 2019 India: With the election dust settling down, the need to strengthen the current Indian Tax policy measures is riding high in India Inc. mind. There is an urgent need to incentivise companies and revive investor confidence to boost exports, manufacturing and take India towards economic recovery. By way of this article, I have ventured to suggest certain provisions, which the policy-makers may consider.

At the outset, there is expectation from the policy-makers to decide whether, they will continue to follow Income tax Act, 1961 (“ITA”) or introduce the Proposed Direct tax Code (“DTC”) soon. This clarity is required, as the entire manner of incentivising is expected to undergo a sea-change. Presently, the Return on Investment decisions by investors have been computed based on profit linked tax exemptions, any change to Investment Linked tax exemptions or any other manner may have an adverse impact. To pacify, investors, who have already invested, appropriate Grandfathering provisions should be introduced, so that what has been promised as incentives does not stand withdrawn.

Another area, where I would request the budget maker to look at is reinstating the SEZ fiscal incentives, to their original intent, viz, by removing levy of Minimum Alternative Tax (“MAT”) on SEZ units/developer’s and re-introducing Dividend Distribution Tax (“DDT”) exemption for Developers of SEZ’s. The enclosed statistics, taken from the latest Board of Approvals (“BOA) Minutes, deserve attention. As on 31.03.2019, around Rs. 507 billion has been invested in the SEZs and employment to over 2 million persons is being provided in the SEZs. During the financial year 2017-18, total exports to the tune of Rs. 523 billion were made from the SEZs, registering a growth of about 11% over the exports for the year 2016-17. Exports in the current financial year, as on 31.03.2019, have been to the tune of Rs. 701 crores registering a growth of 21% over the exports of the corresponding period of FY 2017-18.

ALSO READ | Budget 2019 Auto Expectations: Indian Auto LPG Coalition recommends cheaper auto LPG

Another, interesting fact is that the BOA has issued 416 formal approvals for setting up of SEZs out of which presently 351 SEZs stand notified. There is now an urgent need to get balance 65 SEZ notified to promote creating of world class manufacturing hubs and generate further employment. If the above incentives are offered, the potential for generating employment and attracting new investment in this area would be rekindled and developers who had since the withdrawal of exemptions can look at venturing back.

The second area, I would like the policy-makers to look at is the Information Technology/Information Technology Enabled Service (“IT/ITES”) sector. As per NASSCOM, this decade has been a landmark for Indian IT/ITES sector, which weathered uncertainties in the global business environment to reach a significant milestone – aggregate revenue of USD 100 billion. Without a doubt, the IT/ITES sector has become one of the most significant growth catalysts for the Indian economy. Export revenue of the industry is expected to grow 7-9 per cent year-on-year to USD 135-137 billion in FY 2019. The industry is expected to grow to USD 350 billion by 2025. With the partial implementation of the Rangachary Committee report, there is still anguish with the sector with regard to denial of tax holidays for income generated from exports and huge transfer pricing adjustments. Hence, the request to policy-makers to clarify, reasonable safe harbour norms keeping in view, international norms and also look at reviving and extending the tax holidays beyond Mach 31, 2020 to boost India’s IT / ITES sector. The need of the hour is to generate foreign exchange earnings and provide employment, which can be achieved by incentivising India Inc. Hence, the expectations are that the Goodwill that the sector has been generated continue. The time is now to give a booster dose and not curtail it. The above is not exhaustive, but hope, directionally budget makers can set the ball rolling in this direction.

The author is Partner & National Leader, Policy Advisory & Speciality Services, EY India (Views are personal)