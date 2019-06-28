Budget 2019 expectations: Fiscal arithmetic calls for a deft balancing act by Modi government

Union Budget 2019: Budget FY20 may need to revise downwards the revenue estimates of the Interim Budget because of a substantial shortfall in the Centre’s tax revenues in FY19.

By DK Srivastava

Budget 2019 India: The budgetary expenditure priorities spelt out in the President’s address to the joint meeting of Parliament reiterated the government’s commitments to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Bharatmala and Sagarmala projects, UDAN, pension scheme for small shopkeepers and retail traders, and water conservation and management initiatives, among others.

These ambitious programmes call for a substantive augmentation of fiscal resources. However, the Budget FY20 may need to revise downwards the revenue estimates of the Interim Budget because of a substantial shortfall in the Centre’s tax revenues in FY19. According to the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) figures, direct taxes fell short by Rs 74,774 crore and indirect taxes by Rs 93,198 crore, when compared to their revised estimates. Together, the shortfall in the central government’s net tax revenues amounted to 0.9% of GDP. Meeting the Interim Budget tax revenue targets would call for a growth of nearly 29% in the Centre’s net taxes, implying a buoyancy of 2.8, which is much higher than what has been achieved in the recent years.

At the same time, there is a well-recognised need to stimulate the economy because of the trend of falling growth. The real GDP growth has steadily fallen on a quarterly basis from a peak of 8% in 1QFY19 to 5.8% in 4QFY19. Consequently, the annual growth in FY19 fell to 6.8% from its peak of 8.2% in FY17. With India’s net exports contributing negatively to GDP growth in recent years, most of Indian growth will have to depend on domestic factors. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its June 6, 2019, monetary policy review, has projected GDP growth at 7% for 2019-20, lowering its earlier forecast of 7.2%. It is imperative to provide a push to demand and thereby growth from the fiscal side. This could supplement the monetary-side stimulus provided by RBI through three consecutive cuts in the repo rate of 25 bps each during this calendar year. However, in order to increase credit, banks may need to increase the transmission rate, which has so far been only fractional.

It is, however, difficult to stretch fiscal deficit much more beyond the Interim Budget target of 3.4% of GDP. The profile of balance between savings and investible resources in the economy indicates that the government sector has been pre-empting almost all of the available investible resources in the form of (a) household sector financial savings, amounting to about 7% of GDP, and (b) net foreign capital inflow at about 2.5% of GDP. Considering central and state governments together, the government sector is already accessing close to 7% of GDP of these investible resources in the form of their combined borrowing. The balance of about 3% is being accessed by the central and state-level public sector entities. Had there been a strong investment demand by the private corporate sector, interest rates would have come under pressure. There is a need to adhere closely to the fiscal consolidation path as spelt out by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBMA).

There may be two channels that the government may rely on for financing the additional expenditure on its commitments as well as for stimulating the economy. First is non-tax revenues, particularly if some tangible additional dividends could be accessed, following the recommendations of the Bimal Jalan Committee. The second is to rely on extra-budgetary borrowings. However, it must be recognised that extra-budgetary borrowings are part of the overall public sector borrowings and cannot be stretched much beyond the current levels. Within these fiscal contours, the first year of the NDA-2 government will have to accommodate its ambitious expenditure programmes while continuing to maintain the momentum of tax reforms. Fiscal arithmetic implies a tightrope walk for the finance minister in her maiden Budget, calling for a deft balancing act.

(The author is chief policy advisor, EY India. Views are personal)