Budget 2019 expectations: Ather, Emflux propose more subsidies for electric vehicle adoption

Budget 2019 India: It is the budget 2019 season and it is pretty obvious that manufacturers are sitting with bated breaths. After all, more often than not manufacturers plan their investments and future product lines based on the Union Budget. While every time, manufacturers are more often than happy to send in their pre-budget expectations, this time around things are different. Most of the manufacturers we contacted, were hesitant to send in their reactions. Few even told us that they will send a post budget reactions. Other flatly refused to send in any comments. We have put down the reactions from the two-wheeler auto industry on what they largely feel the government should do for them.

Ather Energy

Tarun Mehta, the CEO and co-founder of Ather Energy said, ‘The Central government has been consistently supporting and promoting the adoption of electric vehicles and it has had a positive impact on the market. As the industry matures, it will need long term policy support and predictability, which will allow OEMs and ancillary players to make deep investments. We expect the budget this year to focus on 4 areas of concern, that will have impact across the short to long term growth of the electric vehicle industry in India’.

‘As a manufacturer, we would like the Centre to review the current taxation framework applicable on raw material and the final product. There is an inherent inverted duty structure as the GST input on raw material and other overheads are on average of 18 % wherein the output is pegged at 12%. The proposed reduction of the GST on EVs to 5% will increase this delta. This structure results in significant working capital blockage. Even with the existing GST inverted duty refund framework in place, there is working capital blockage on the overheads and capital investments. A comprehensive GST refund structure of electric vehicle manufacturers or a reduced GST liability on the raw material should be assessed for seamless cash flows in the long run’.

‘For end consumers, the FAME 2 incentive distribution to individuals is limited to only one vehicle per category but in a country where most households own multiple two wheelers, this will limit adoption especially if all two wheelers are to go electric by 2025’.

‘Under the Phased Manufacturing Project, the timeline to source indigenous electric motors has been set as April 2020. This will need to be extended by 6-9 months to account for the validation and certification of the components and the vehicles, Similarly, the timeline to localise lithium-ion cells by April 2021 will not be sufficient for manufacturers to scale to meet demand and should be extended to 2023’.

Emflux Motors

The electric two-wheeler start-up company’s co-founder and operations head, Ankit Khatry said, “Higher subsidy for electric vehicles without any cap on the price of the vehicle. Green tax on petrol and diesel vehicle should be applicable. Government VC fund for funding EV startups should be made available.”

Steelbird Helmets

Rajiv Kapur, MD of Steelbird Helmets said, “India has a vast population of 1.3 billion therefore India cannot survive with agriculture and service industry alone. We need to become an industrial hub. And to become an industrial hub the government should give a lot of benefits, subsidies and incentives to the industries based on all labour intensive units. Also to overcome the current problem of Chinese products flooding the Indian market we need to ensure that we start manufacturing locally. And this is exactly what the superpower countries are doing where India is lacking.

Furthermore, for each and every district the government should announce schemes so that every district can become a city. For that any plant which a particular company sets up in a district there should be no GST or income tax and they can also claim the GST input. This will facilitate double benefit. By claiming the GST input they can take credit, there will be no GST on the products and no income tax for a period of 10 years.

Moreover there should be slabs. For example if a company has over 1000 employees recruited then they should get 20% rebate in GST and income tax . Likewise above 2000 there should be a rebate of 40%, for over 3000 it should be 60%, above 4000 it should be kept 80% and for above 5000 the rebate should be 100% . This will help uplift all the rural areas and help them come at par with the metropolitan cities. It will make our country a manufacturing hub and bring down the crime rate as every individual will become productive.

As far as the helmet industry is concerned, GST shall not be levied on helmets as they are meant for safety. Helmets are life saving device just like medicines. Therefore, just the way there is no GST on medicines so shall helmets be exempted.

Moreover, unless helmets are exempted from taxes, prices will go up and the effort of the government to roll out the new ISI standard and mandatory use of ISI helmets will be defeated.

Therefore, helmets should not be treated like other commodities. Every day approximately 13 people die in road accidents. Many of these deaths happen because of no or poor quality of helmets. In a country where people consider helmets as a financial burden, a zero percent GST will help to win people’s faith in good quality helmets and will induce them to buy and understand its significance.”