Budget 2019 Employment Expectations: Modi govt looks for final push on jobs growth, technology sector holds the key

In this election year, the govt must look sincere to deliver more on its election promise of creating one crore jobs every year.

Budget 2019 Govt Jobs Creation Expectations: Job creation has always been a challenge for governments over the year and with a growing, impatient and aspirational young population, it becomes crucial for the Finance Minister to address one of the most important aspect of the economic indicators.

In its final Budget before the all-important Lok Sabha elections slated to take place in couple of months, the government needs to show some sense of urgency and sincerity in job creation. In his first Budget speech, stand-in Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will have his task cut out. In Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley used the word ’employment’ 17 times and repeated ‘jobs’ often. In this election year, the govt must look sincere to deliver more on its election promise of creating one crore jobs every year.

In 2018’s Budget, Government said that its schemes and projects such as Ayushman Bharat, Infrastructure projects like Bharatmala, Skill India and MUDRA, etc., will create lakhs of jobs and would create opportunity and facilitate generation of employment.

The employment sector is keenly looking forward to this Budget. Talking to the Financial Express Online Sashi Kumar, MD of one of the leading job search firms Indeed India said, “Job creation continues to pose a challenge for the government. If India has to address its employment issue it cannot afford to ignore the three important Es – Education, Employability and Entrepreneurship.”

On what more needs to be done for job creation, Kumar said, “If the learning deficit can be addressed with the seriousness it deserves, youth are made more employable by addressing talent requirements, and entrepreneurship is adequately fuelled, the issue of job creation can become far less daunting.”

Kumar however agreed that several key sectors of the economy saw significant growth in the past year, such as Information Technology (IT), Infrastructure, Retail, Healthcare and Telecom. “The technology sector in particular, saw a huge spike of interest in terms of searches by job seekers, as per Indeed’s statistics,” he added.

On latest trends in job industry Kumar told Financial Express Online that searches for blockchain jobs witnessed an increase of 687%, AI jobs of 164% and robotics jobs of 233% in 2018. “This testifies that the technology sector still allures Indians and is capable of creating jobs,” Kumar said.