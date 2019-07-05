Budget 2019 Electric Vehicle Expectations: Okinawa, Continental, 22KYMCO propose practical solutions

Budget 2019-20: Electric vehicles are easier on the environment than their gasoline-powered counterparts.

Union Budget 2019 India: All eyes are set for tomorrow’s Union Budget 2019 and there are some big announcements expected. The auto industry has been facing a decline for the past few months and ahead also, there are some major challenges waiting like BS-VI implementation, adoption of electric vehicles and more. Government of India is expected to make some key announcements that would eventually benefit the end customer and GST revision might one of them. Here we have compiled the quotes by some of the key automakers.

Sohinder Gill, Director General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) on Economic Survey Report – “Electric Vehicles” finding a space in the Economic Survey shows how crucial this industry is for the economic and ecological condition of the country. Government’s thrust towards creating a charging infrastructure would certainly clear doubts amongst fence sitters and motivate them to come up with new energy products. We really appreciate the government’s intent and believe that the target laid by the government can be achieved if all the stakeholders come forward and start investing in the sector.”

Jeetender Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd. on pre-budget expectation and the EV initiative – “In the Interim Budget, the finance minister shared the vision of having 30% EVs in the mobility mix by 2030 to give a boost to e-vehicle manufacturers. The government has placed a definitive emphasis on Electric Vehicles and had already announced a reduction of customs duty on the imported electric vehicles in completely knocked-down or semi-knocked down state, to 10-15% from 15-30%. The Fame-2 Policy is also actively supporting the electric two-wheeler industry. In the upcoming budget, we would like to see reduced import duties on lithium-ion cells, motors and motor controllers so that the batteries can be produced locally aligning with Governments’ Make In India initiative. We also want GST on batteries to be reduced from the current 18 percent slab to the lowest possible slab. We hope the government would soon announce a concrete plan of action with its time-bound implementation in order to fulfill its stated vision.

The world is developing at an incredible pace with new technological interventions emerging every day. To move towards a stellar growth adverse effects of current modes of transportation needs to be countered. Government initiatives such as FAME II aims to boost electric mobility by not only providing government subsidy to the customers but also high-speed Made In India electric vehicles. NITI Aayog proposal of sale of only electric vehicles after 2030 have given further boost to e-mobility in the country.

Electric vehicles are easier on the environment than their gasoline-powered counterparts. They have tremendous potential to revolutionize the way commuting takes place at present in India and across the world by not just being economically viable but also environmentally sustainable. Switching to EVs will not only help improve the environment but will also prove to be cost efficient in the long run. Providing a solution to the lack of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), electric two-wheeler makers are turning to detachable batteries to make the charging process easier. With the shift to detachable batteries the country pace towards electrification will double in no time.

Supplemented by innovators, entrepreneurs and active government support, the EV sector is progressively paving its way to make this mode the face of transport in India. As more and more countries are consciously taking initiatives to reduce dependence on conventional energy sources, adopting electric vehicles serves as one of the most basic steps towards contributing to a greener ecosystem and promoting the Make In India initiative. This is eventually leading to a paradigm shift, making electric vehicles the future of global transport.”

Prashanth Doreswamy, Country Head India, Continental Corporation, Managing Director, Continental Automotive India says – “India will be migrating to BS VI starting 1st April 2020 and to realise the full benefit of its implementation should bring in policy to phase out vehicles older than 15 years by providing one-time tax rebate for scrapping old vehicles. This would benefit the industry by creating a significant replacement demand over the next couple of years. The industry is expected to invest upwards of Rs 70,000 crore to develop and comply with the incoming BS VI emission norms. OEMs and other stakeholders of the automotive industry have been working towards achieving this deadline for the last few years. India being a value-driven market, any moves to reduce the cost of the vehicle, in terms of tax rebates or exemptions will definitely provide a boost to the industry. We expect the government to create a clear policy framework for electrification which protects the investment as well as incentivise fresh investment and new business opportunities to transform India into a global manufacturing hub.”

Parveen Kharb, CEO and Co-Founder, 22KYMCO says – “We expect a level playing field with a focus on futuristic technologies, wherein the EV industry can truly keep pace with the rest of the world for adoption of latest technology-based solutions that are meaningful to the cause of Indian commuters and environment. The government should incentivise and promote practical EV solutions and the charging infrastructure, which is essential for the EV eco-system to succeed. Incentives on capital investment for charging networks across cities and battery subscription programmes can fetch faster adoption of EV which is in line with the government’s vision.”