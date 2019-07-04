Budget 2019 Economic Survey Live: Govt to unveil policy and reform road map in Modi 2.0 era

Economic Survey 2019 Live, Economic Survey of India Live: The Economic Survey 2019 will be tabled in Parliament Thursday.

Budget Economic Survey of India 2019 Live Updates: The Economic Survey report 2018-19 is going to be tabled in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday by India’s first full-time woman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Coming just a day before India’s Budget 2019, the Economic Survey will show the health of the Indian economy and project India’s economic growth for the fiscal year 2019-20. All eyes are on Budget 2019 and Economic Survey 2019 after a recent data released by the government showed a slump in GDP growth rate and high rate of unemployment in the country. The Economic Survey will reveal signs of India’s economic revival and challenges ahead. It will also showcase the health of various indicators like jobs, farm sector, manufacturing, services, education, etc.

The Economic Survey is an important event right before the Union Budget 2019. An annual financial document, the Economic Survey generally analyses everything that happened with the country’s economy in the last financial year. It summarize the country’s economic health, performance on govt’s key programs, and points to the prospects of the economy. The detailed statistical data that encompasses macro and sectoral aspects give economists a deep-dive into the state of Indian economy.