Budget 2019 Economic Survey Live: Govt to unveil policy and reform road map in Modi 2.0 era

Budget Economic Survey of India 2019 Live Updates: The Economic Survey report 2018-19 is going to be tabled in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday by India’s first full-time woman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Coming just a day before India’s Budget 2019, the Economic Survey will show the health of the Indian economy and project India’s economic growth for the fiscal year 2019-20. All eyes are on Budget 2019 and Economic Survey 2019 after a recent data released by the government showed a slump in GDP growth rate and high rate of unemployment in the country. The Economic Survey will reveal signs of India’s economic revival and challenges ahead. It will also showcase the health of various indicators like jobs, farm sector, manufacturing, services, education, etc.
The Economic Survey is an important event right before the Union Budget 2019. An annual financial document, the Economic Survey generally analyses everything that happened with the country’s economy in the last financial year. It summarize the country’s economic health, performance on govt’s key programs, and points to the prospects of the economy. The detailed statistical data that encompasses macro and sectoral aspects give economists a deep-dive into the state of Indian economy.
The Economic Survey mostly suggests the government about economic policies. The govt is not bound to accept these recommendations, they work as policy guide for them. Many times in the past, govt's policies and the ones suggested in the Economic Surveys have been totally different and even in conflict with one another at times. Though Economic Survey does give a fair idea about what to expect from the upcoming Union Budget. Sometimes the proposals made in the Economic Survey do make it to the Budget but sometimes they fall short of the FM's favour.
Economic Survey 2019: Top things to watch- Employment creation - Concerns of Growth Rate slowdown - Commentary on Fiscal concerns - Pointers to revive economic growth for the central bank and the govt - Need for reliable data on growth, jobs and other economic indicators
From 2015, the Economic Survey annual report document comes in two parts. The first part comprises of the state on the Indian economy and commentary on its health. It is released right before the Union Budget. The second part is released in July or August and it carries key data and economic statistics. This split in tabling the Economic Survey took place because the presentation of Union Budget was advanced from last working day of February to February 1st.
Some economists have raised concern that this year the govt might not be able to curb growing fiscal deficit because of "sluggish "GST collections and below expectation growth in in direct taxes. In its first couple of months, the GST breached Rs 1 lakh crore mark but indirect tax mop-up in June has fallen below that mark to Rs 99,936 crore.
The Economic Survey 2019 - India economy's annual report comes at a time when the Modi government deleivered what many call a "job less growth" and say that the govt needs to do much more to drag the economy back on track and create more jobs. Read More: Economic Survey 2019 to chart out reform road map of Modi 2.0 govt
An Economic Survey traditionally contains chapters on India's macro, state of industries and other sectors. It also presents an outlook for the same. The Economic Survery 2019 is coming just a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first budget.
CEA Subramanian Tweeted:
The Economic Survey 2019 which is prepared by India's Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian will present the state of the health of Indian economy and is expected to flag challenges that the country might face as it marches towards becoming the world's 5th largest economy. The economic Survey 2019 will present detailed road map of reforms and policy that the Modi 2.0 govt is likely to undertake in order to achieve its aim of becoming a USD 5 trillion by 2024.