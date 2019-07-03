Budget 2019: Easy patenting process to incentivise innovation, favourable tax laws must to boost R&D spend on technology

Budget 2019-20: Patent Box Regime introduced in 2016 has not found many takers in the industry for various reasons.

By Rajeshree Sabnavis & Megha Dhanuka

Budget 2019-20: The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) 2019 report has rightly christened 2018-19 as ‘The Year of Digital Acceleration’. Though India has established a niche identity on the global technology map by consolidating its credentials as an IT services hub and marquee names in the global tech industry dominated by Indians, the scale of R&D investment in technology has not picked pace.

Need to Develop Patent Ecosystem

Though the Indian government has placed the onus on indigenization of technology through the rollout of flagship programs like Digital India, the finance minister would need to make R&D spend on technology a key focus area of Budget 2019. The IT sector is also expecting the minister to lay the framework for the sustainable development of the industry.

The government has already taken a positive step towards making India a global R&D hub and initiated steps to incentivize innovations by introducing the ‘Patent Box Regime’ in 2016. Currently, the Patent Box Regime in India applies only to patents registered under the ‘Patents Act, 1970’. Herein, for patents developed and registered in India, a concessional tax rate of 10 per cent is allowed for any income which is earned as royalty.

However, the regime has not found many takers in the industry for various reasons. The registration process for the regime is time-consuming and the taxpayer does not have a wider exit option once he/she opts out. Taking these factors into account, the minister may need to consider extending the scope of qualifying IP assets, provide a carve-out for loss-making taxpayers and extending the concessional tax regime to royalty income earned from patents applied for and awaiting registration.

We could also consider implementing some of the best practices adopted in countries like the UK, China and Singapore for patent registrations and the tax ecosystem surrounding the patents. For instance, qualifying for the patent box in the UK does not require the R&D to be carried out in the country or by the UK domiciled company. The development activities can be carried out in any group company across the globe. The Singapore government provides grants to cover key costs of approved R&D projects along with providing various incentives like enhanced deductions for expenditure incurred on R&D activities.

Aligned Tax Laws

The government could also consider the introduction of a favourable expatriate tax regime for overseas individuals engaged in R&D activities in India. Experts believe that a push for R&D in India would not only boost the competencies of the technology sector but also bolster the overall economic growth of the country. This could elevate India’s position on the global map to a leading innovator from a service provider.

The technology sector is also hopeful that the government would provide for an extension or consider the removal of the sunset clause for units set up in Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and engaged in export of R&D services. A deduction of 150 per cent of the amount spent for scientific research on in-house R&D is set to phase out by March 2020. Extension of this deduction could act as one of the major drivers for in-house R&D.

On the retail front, technology has changed the consumer behaviour where everything is available at the click of a button thanks to the e-commerce players. However, tax laws are more aligned to brick and mortar structures of commerce. While India, as a part of the G-20, is playing a key role in developing and implementing the BEPS programme to address the challenges of a digital economy but much to the dismay of the rest of the world, India has unilaterally introduced the equalization levy and the concept of ‘digital PE’, that is, significant economic presence. This has the potential of opening up another can of litigation if not judiciously implemented. Some clear norms and strict applicability around these aspects are also expected.

Industry players are facing long-drawn litigation on some standard issues. On one side of the debate are the taxpayers, that is, software companies who argue software purchase entails receiving a copy of the software or a copyrighted article and not a right to the copyright software. It is also argued that such purchases are in effect a licence granted by software companies to end-users. Clarity and solution on it would be a welcome move.

(Rajeshree Sabnavis is the founder at CA firm Rajeshree Sabnavis & Associates. Megha Dhanuka, the company’s director also contributed. Views are the authors’ own.)