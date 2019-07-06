Budget 2019: Easier sourcing rules to help Apple, Ikea; retail, aviation, media sectors to see more foreign fundings

Budget 2019-20: Last year, in a bid to sell off Air India, the government relaxed FDI rules to allow foreign airlines to buy up to 49% in the national carrier. (Illustration: Shyam Kumar Prasad)

Budget 2019 India: Large foreign corporations like Apple, Ikea and H&M — which are eyeing a bigger slice of the Indian market — stand to gain, as the government on Friday proposed to ease the mandatory 30% local sourcing rule for foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retailing.

In seemingly renewed efforts to divest ailing Air India and draw more brownfield investments, the government also pledged to “examine suggestions” to further open up the aviation sector. It also proposed greater liberalisation in the media (animation, AVGC) and insurance sectors. Up to 100% FDI will be permitted in insurance intermediaries like distributors, against 49% now. However, the Budget stopped short of announcing further opening up of the multi-brand retail sector.

The proposals come after FDI inflows into equities dropped for the first time in six years in FY19, showed the DPIIT data. Also, given sluggish domestic investments, the government wants to make it easier for FDI to flow in to pump-prime the economy.

Last year, in a bid to sell off Air India, the government relaxed FDI rules to allow foreign airlines to buy up to 49% in the national carrier. This means a foreign airline is eligible to tie up with a domestic airline to bid for the national carrier. Still, no potential suitor has come in yet, primarily due to the massive debt (Rs 58,351 crore as of March 2019) piled up by the airline. As for other airlines, while up to 100% FDI is allowed, foreign carriers can pick up only up to 49% in them. In insurance up to 49% FDI is allowed now, while 26% FDI is permitted in publishing of newspaper.

Watch FE Explained video: What is Union Budget?

Although much will depend on the details of the changes, Akash Gupt, partner and leader (regulatory) at PwC India, asserted that a simplified sourcing regime will encourage more brands coming into India. “A key objective of the single-brand retail policy is the enhancement of exports on account of global supply chain integration… As long as the players align to this fundamental spirit of policy, putting additional conditions (for instance, what can be sourced, who can source, how to deal with sourced products, etc) become counter productive,” he said.

FE had earlier reported that the government was weighing a proposal to count the annual incremental procurement that foreign companies do in India for their global operations as part of their local sourcing obligations even beyond the existing rule of initial five years. However, for a company to be eligible to avail of the concession, the minimum FDI has to be above $200-$250 million within the first 2-3 years, sources had said.