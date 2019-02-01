Budget 2019: Ease of doing business relies on ease of logistics

Budget 2019-20

By Sandeep Sharma

Union Budget 2019: India has improved its position significantly in ease of doing business, i.e., 100 in 2017 to 77 in 2018. The credit for this achievement goes to both policy and structural reforms made by the Government for developing a feasible business environment in the country. Logistics which plays a vital role for the manufacturing and trading sectors, though improved remarkably in the past few years, the industry is encountering some severe challenges whose effects are visible in the performance of other industries, too. Time and cost savings are not just the top priorities of smart businesses in the fast-paced digital era; they also contribute to their profit margins. Despite the consistent improvement in India’s ease of doing business, companies here spend more on logistics than their counterparts in the developed countries, which is 13-14 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. We should remember that in today’s cut-throat market competition, this 3 to 4 per cent difference can drastically change the end result.

Now, as the Union Budget FY19 is going to be announced soon, all the stakeholders in logistics and supply chain industry have high hopes for some major positive policies that would shape a conducive environment for a commendable growth of all. To facilitate the overall economic growth of the country, Government should introduce friendlier rail freight tariff structures and come up with some incentives for the trucking industry. Also, as e-commerce is expected to produce the major volumes in logistics and supply chain, this year’s budget should roll out clear-cut policies drawn in favour of e-commerce. In addition, there is a need for exemption or minimum level of bank guarantee norm for MSMEs and startups while signing contracts with government and PSUs. If things are made quite simpler and easier, India will be the ideal place to start and flourish business.

(The author is founder and CEO of Cogent. Views expressed are his personal)