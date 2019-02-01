Budget 2019: Fresh move on income support for farmers can take the wind out of Rahul Gandhi’s loan waiver promises

Budget 2019: Early cheer for farmers, Agriculture Minister says farmers to get Rs 2,000 before March this year

Union Budget 2019: The Narendra Modi government on Friday announced direct income support of Rs 6,000 per year to farmers of the country. Presenting the interim budget for 2019-20, acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs 6,000 annual support will be provided to farmers with land holding of two hectares.

The new scheme will be implemented from December 1, 2018 and the amount will be paid in three installments through direct benefit transfer.

Having borne the brunt of a number of farmer agitations and agrarian distress in the past years in its tenure, appeasing this vast community is crucial for the BJP. The loss in three states in Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan for the BJP may also be largely attributed to the farmers’ anger against the BJP.

With a view to turn the tide against the Opposition, particularly the Congress which has announced farm loan waivers, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh informed that the government will transfer Rs 2,000 into the accounts of farmers before March this year, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“We have issued guidelines for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. In 2018-19 financial year, for months before March, Rs 2,000 will be transferred to farmers’ accounts, and in the financial year 2019-20 farmers will get Rs 6,000,” he said.

In his budget speech, Goyal said that he has allocated Rs 75,000 crore for the scheme for 2019-20. In the current fiscal, the scheme will cost government Rs 20,000.

The scheme has been announced on the lines of Telangana government’s Ruthu Bandhu scheme which enables the government to provides Rs 8,000 per acre every year to farmers without any holding size limit.

There are 12.56 crore marginal and small farmers in the country having less than 2 hectares holdings.