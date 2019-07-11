Budget 2019: Digital India – A one-stop information house

Budget 2019 India: Digital India is seeing growth left, right, and centre

Union Budget 2019: Government’s flagship initiative Digital India has ventured into almost all sectors. Started in 2015, the array of government’s efforts towards digitising the country has come bearing fruits. In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman divulged the current status of Digital India programme, which is reaching every nook and corner.

A large number of officials from various industries have lauded the government’s efforts and the plan earmarked for the expansion of Digital India. “The budget while precisely laying the foundation of the role technology has to play for distant New India, has very little to offer for immediate New India. The expectation was some out of box thoughts that could resolve some major challenges like debt in telecom, increasing domestic value addition in manufacturing or tech led job creation. But this is a budget as usual,” said Faisal Kawoosa, founder and chief analyst, techARC.

On the lines of government’s push to overall digitisation of the educational sector in India, Vamsi Krishna, CEO & co-Founder, Vedantu – an ed-tech startup, said, “Digitisation has given a major boost to the robust education system in India – the second largest market for e-learning after the US. Therefore, a National Education Policy to bring India’s higher education system on par with global standards will be a big leap towards bolstering the e-learning market.” He added, “On the back of these emerging technologies such as AI & ML will help in spreading education through EdTech platform across the country.”

“The expansion of Skill India to include AI, IoT and other futuristic technologies hits the nail on the head and the establishment of the National Research Foundation is a major boost towards building India’s technical competence. Additional allocation of budget to Bharatnet will also have a deep impact on skilling rural India as it has the potential to open up online learning to students and professionals from remote villages,” said Vineet Chaturvedi, Co-Founder, Edureka – another startup engaged in providing digital learning.