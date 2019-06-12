Budget 2019: Did Modi government borrow too much in April? Here’s what the data suggests

By: |
New Delhi | Published: June 12, 2019 1:16:44 PM

Budget 2019 India: The Modi government had borrowed Rs 1.52 lakh crore in April 2018, which was nearly one fourth of its annual target for the previous fiscal.

narendra modi governmentUnion Budget 2019 India: PM Narendra Modi

Union Budget 2019: The Union government has exhausted more than a fifth of its annual borrowing target in the first month of the current fiscal year itself. The Interim Budget 2019 presented by then finance minister Piyush Goyal in February had put total government borrowings for 2019-20 at Rs 7.03 lakh crore, an all-time high. Its borrowings at the end of April stood at Rs 1.57 lakh crore.

It is not unusual for the government to borrow heavily in April. Official data reveal that the government had borrowed almost a quarter (24.3%) of its budget target for the last fiscal in the first month. Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had estimated that the government’s total borrowings in FY 2018-19 to be Rs 6.24 lakh crore when he presented the budget in February last year.

However, as per the latest official data released a few days ago, the government overshot the target set by Arun Jaitley by over Rs 21,000 crore as its total borrowings crossed Rs 6.45 lakh crore in FY 2018-19. But it is not unusual for the government to borrow a big part, almost up to a quarter of its total loan requirement for the year in the first month of new financial year itself.

These huge sums are required at the start of financial year for rolling out government schemes and social welfare programmes. The government has spent a total of over Rs 2.54 lakh crore in April this year. Of the total amount, Rs 1.57 lakh crore or little more than 61% was arranged through borrowings and loans. And remaining amount of Rs 95,000 crore was arranged by the government through tax and non-tax revenues, Rs 71,637 crore and Rs 23,293 crore respectively.

And it also arranged Rs 5402 crore through other options like non-debt capital receipts (Rs 2701 crore), recovery of loans (Rs 350 crore) and other receipts (Rs 2351 crore), taking the total figure to Rs 98,000 crore. In terms of percentage, the government’s total borrowings in the first month of this fiscal accounts for 22.3% of its annual borrowing target, but it is still less than the borrowing limit exhausted by the government in previous two years.

The government had borrowed Rs 1.52 lakh crore in April 2018, which was nearly one fourth of its annual target for the previous fiscal.

In fact, the union government had exhausted nearly 40% of its total annual borrowing target in the first month of FY 2017-18. It had borrowed Rs 2.05 lakh crore in April 2017 which was 37.6% of its total borrowing target of Rs 5.46 lakh crore for the fiscal.

For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2019
  3. Budget 2019: Did Modi government borrow too much in April? Here’s what the data suggests
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop