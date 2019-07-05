Budget 2019: Deeper financial inclusion, access to govt funds; here’s what fintech industry wants

Budget 2019-20: The government should bring digitally empowered financial inclusion to life, especially in tier II, tier III and rural areas.

By Shailendra Naidu

Budget 2019 India: With the budget being announced, the fintech industry is keeping its hopes high from the government. There is a lot of government push required to drive innovation. With technology taking over almost all kinds of work processes, the industry is hoping that the government will focus on formulating crystal clear policies in order to create better operating and enabling environment for fintech players especially NBFCs.

Deeper and Widespread Adoption

We look forward to the government bringing out policies and schemes around widespread adoption of digital technologies and financial inclusion which in turn will boost key economic sectors. On the back of increasing smartphone penetration and internet access, core digital sectors like digital communication and financial services will witness significant economic growth in the coming years.

The government should bring digitally empowered financial inclusion to life, especially in tier II, tier III and rural areas. Although the government’s initiatives such as Jan Dhan Yojana and Aadhar have always pushed the financial inclusion agenda, there is still a lot more to be done to bring the far-flung areas into the purview of financial inclusion.

Lack of banking infrastructure, bank branches and ATMs pose a big challenge in the way of making financial inclusion a success. To build a cashless society, the government should also devise mechanisms to create a regulatory framework that helps in easing last mile access to financial services. If digitization is not implemented and accepted in large scale, it will become a huge impediment for fintech companies, especially the new ones to survive.

Easy Tax and KYC

Tax relaxation for fintech players is another area where we are expecting major initiatives from the government. For fintech players to better penetrate into the market, the government should offer tax sops as well as some special incentives for fintech startups, and an overall reduction in corporate tax along with bringing more clarity in the e-KYC process.

Central KYC or cKYC is another government initiative which will help to bring all KYC process across all financial sector entities under a single window. This initiative will help the otherwise tedious processes to become more precise and centralized.

Considering the current scenario of challenges in e-KYC enrollment and liquidity crunch in NBFCs, a slew of measures from the government on a better operating environment for fintech companies especially NBFCs will be a great move.

Enable Fundraising

We also expect that the government comes out with initiatives such as parking a larger pie of money for digital lending structures. Tight liquidity conditions faced by businesses in the fintech space are a crucial roadblock in their growth. It is extremely important for the government to roll out policies which enable them to raise an adequate amount of capital. Increased access to government funds under financial inclusion funds’ corpus will also be a great initiative which will go a long way towards the growth of these firms.

(Shailendra Naidu is the CEO at financial technology company Obopay. Views expressed are the author’s own.)