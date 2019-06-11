Budget 2019 date India: When and where to watch Union Budget 2019-20 speech by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi | Published: June 11, 2019 5:18:00 PM

Budget 2019 date: Union Budget 2019-20 will be tabled in Parliament on July 5. The Budget session will begin from June 17 and is scheduled to end on July 26.

nirmala sitharaman budget 2019India Budget 2019: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament

Budget 2019 India of Modi government 2019 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5. Days after the cabinet of the second term of the Modi government was announced, Budget 2019 date was announced. After the astounding success in Lok Sabha elections 2019, portfolios of Modi 2.0 cabinet were distributed and Nirmala Sitharaman became the first full-time Finance Minister of India.

Budget 2019 date

Union Budget 2019-20 will be tabled in Parliament on July 5. The Budget session will begin from June 17 and is scheduled to end on July 26. The decisions regarding the date of the Union Budget and Parliament session were taken during the first meeting of the Union Cabinet. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before the Lok Sabha elections 2019, an Interim Budget was presented on February 1.

Time of Budget speech 2019-20

Budget speeches are considered a treasure trove from the perspective of the economy as well as literature. The lengthy budget speeches reveal the road-map of the government and divulge the key economic insights. Apart from the nitty-gritty of the Indian economy, Budget speeches consist of Shayari and quotes.

On February 1, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal delivered the Interim Budget speech which was 100-minute long. Goyal began the speech after 11 am. This time too, FM Sitharaman is likely to commence her Budget speech 2019-20 at the around the same time.

Budget 2019: When and where to watch

Budget is a keenly followed event not only in India but also around the world. This year, Budget 2019 speech will begin at 11 am. Doordarshan (DD) will live telecast the Budget 2019. If you want to watch the live stream, go to the Youtube channel of Doordarshan (DD). Financial Express.com will run Live Blogs providing you real-time details, data, analysis, and Income Tax solutions and Railway Budget 2019 on July 5 which is budget day.

Economic survey 2019

Ahead of the Union Budget, the Union Finance Ministry presents its Economic Survey which is the annual financial document. During the Interim Budget 2019, the Modi government did not present any Economic Survey.

Railway budget 2019 Date

Since 2017, Railway budget has become a part of the Union Budget. Railway Budget 2019 will be presented on July 5. FM Sitharaman will deliver the Railway Budget 2019-20 speech as part of the Union Budget.

