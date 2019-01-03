Budget 2019 date: Day, time of FM Arun Jaitley budget speech, Modi government economic survey, Budget session

By: | Published: January 3, 2019 1:52 PM

Budget 2019 date: Union Budget 2019 is likely to be presented either on January 31 or February 1.

BUDGET 2019Budget 2019 date: Traditionally, a central government in India present interim-budget before the Lok Sabha polls. 

Budget 2019 date: The Narendra Modi government is set to present the Union Budget 2019 in Parliament. The behemothian annual exercise will be crucial for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as this is the final Union budget before the Lok Sabha elections 2019. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are set to face the litmus test in a few months time, they would finetune their strategies to deliver on the promise. Traditionally, a central government in India present interim-budget before the Lok Sabha polls. Post general elections, the newly formed government presents the full-fledged budget. This year too the Modi government is likely to table an interim-budget.

Date of Budget 2019 India

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be presenting his sixth union during a joint session of Parliament. Budget 2018 was presented on February 1. The budget session of Parliament began on January 29 last and ended on April 6. It was a two-leg session. The first phase of the Budget session began on January 29 and ended on February 9. The Parliament again met on March 5 and concluded on April 6.

Time of Union Budget Speech 2019

The lengthy budget speech, which often consists of quotes, Shayari, is one of the key aspects. FM Jaitley will deliver Union Budget Speech 2019 like previous five occasions. Last year FM Jaitley began after 11 am and it was close to two-hour-long speech (ends at 12.51 pm.)

Date for the presentation of Economic Survey 2019

Union Finance Ministry’s annual document is known as the Economic Survey. Generally, the economic survey 2018 is presented just days before the Union Budget. Economic Survey 2018 was presented on January 29.

Railway budget 2019 date

The central government has done away with the practise of presenting a separate budget for Indian Railways. Railway Budget 2019 will be presented by FM Jaitley as a part of the Union Budget.

