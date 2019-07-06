Budget 2019 could have offered more for start-ups, says iSPIRIT co-founder Sharad Sharma

Budget 2019: Start-ups, at last, will see the end of the dreaded ‘angel tax’ that has plagued them since 2012.

By Sharad Sharma

Backed by a huge public mandate, the BJP government has the political capital to chase big dreams with big ideas. The finance minister opened her speech by reaffirming the government’s commitment to viewing India Inc as a partner in its target of becoming a $5-trillion economy in five years, i.e. an 8% growth target annually.

If we’re chasing that kind of growth, we need to put more of our eggs in the promising start-up basket. While the Budget has good housekeeping reforms, the real shot in the arm that Start-up India needed was missing.

Start-ups, at last, will see the end of the dreaded ‘angel tax’ that has plagued them since 2012. We are optimistic this issue will finally be resolved, but we need to wait for the details to be certain. Outside of the angel tax, many of the expected announcements didn’t make their way into the Budget. The `20,000-crore Start-up Seed Fund wasn’t announced, nor were fresh incentives for investments into VC funds or start-ups, rationalisation of ESOP taxation, amongst others. The lowering of LTCG rate on start-ups shares, which was alluded to in the Economic Survey, also doesn’t find mention in the Budget. We hope that as the year progresses these will be announced and implemented.

The government recognises that the strategies that took us from $280 billion to $2.8 trillion will not take us to $5 trillion. To go from a per capita income of $2,000 to $4,000, we need the government to rethink its approach to the five key pillars of the economy. We need orbit-shifts in agriculture, health, financial inclusion, logistics and defence, and that can only come from promoting disruptive start-ups in these sectors. Hence, start-ups need to feature more prominently in the government’s strategy.

Two key things missing are the government’s commitment to catalyse ‘rupee capital formation’ and ‘stay in India’ checklist. The theory behind this is simple. Start-ups flock to foreign investors and listing on foreign exchanges, because the regulatory hurdles for Indian investors to put money in Indian start-ups are cumbersome. By unlocking this capital, we will provide a major boost to start-ups and capture second-order effects from their growth in the local economy.

Also read: Budget 2019: Funds for roads, railway, metro projects to increase by 12-19% in 2019-20

While yoga and other ancient traditions rightfully deserve a place in India’s soft power agenda, we also have a lot to be proud of in our recent past. India has created powerful digital platforms as public good.

Our home-grown mobile payments system, BHIM-UPI, does more transactions locally than American Express does globally. Recognising these digital public goods as elements of soft power that can be exported to other countries would give a massive boost to India’s start-ups in markets abroad.

The writer is Co-founder, iSPIRT