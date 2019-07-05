Budget 2019: Congress disappointed with maiden budget of Modi 2.0, terms it ‘old wine in new bottle’

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha and Congress MP from West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at Parliament. (PTI Photo)

Union Budget 2019: The Congress party on Friday slammed the Union Budget 2019-20 tabled by FInance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary termed the budget as disappointing and a reiteration of the BJP’s election promises to the public. He said that there was nothing new in the speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and went on to term it “old wine in a new bottle”.

He said that the government didn’t propose any plan with regard to employment generation and did not address the farm crisis.

“Nothing new, repetition of old promises. They are talking about new India but the budget is old wine in a new bottle. Nothing new, no plan for employment generation, no new initiatives,” he said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that Sitharaman presented a budget to favour the donors of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Kaliabor MP said that he was disappointed to see that Sitharaman skipping mention of any plan pertaining to doubling the income of the farmers. He also took on the government for skipping to provide a proper plan to deal with the looming water crisis in the country.

“Feeling that this Budget favours the corporate donors of the BJP. Did not hear about water or farm crisis. The government mentioned only about the private sector and didn’t extend any facility to benefit the middle class,” he said.

Senior lawyer and Congress MP Kapil Sibal said that the government disappointed the public, adding that no relief was provided to the middle class people.