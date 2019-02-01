Budget 2019: Congress claims Modi government leaked budget pointers to media ahead of presentation

The Congress party on Friday claimed that the Narendra Modi government leaked pointers of the Union Budget to media houses ahead of its presentation in the Lok Sabha. Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari alleged that government has been doing this since morning and this amounts to serious breach of secrecy.

“Since morning, government sources have been sending budget pointers to media houses, now if these pointers are there in FM’s speech then it tantamounts to a leak. It would be a serious issue of breach of secrecy,” Tewari said.

Another Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Modi government will introduce populist schemes in the Budget because there aim is to win the upcoming general election.

Stating that only ‘jumlas’ will come out when Piyush Goyal will present the budget, Kharge said, “They will try to introduce populist schemes in the Budget keeping an eye on Lok Sabha polls. Budgets they have presented so far haven’t really benefited general public.”

“They have only four months when will they implement the schemes?” he questioned.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is currently presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha. Goyal has been given the charge of Finance portfolio in the absence of Arun Jaitley who is in New York for medical treatment.