Budget 2019: Can taxpayers expect any change in income tax slabs and rates in this Budget?

Budget 2019-20: Salaried taxpayers have fewer deductions to benefit and those that are available are insufficient given the inflationary trends.

Union Budget 2019 India: The government has made quite a few changes in personal taxation in the last few Budgets. Here is what individuals could reasonably expect from the Union Budget 2019 scheduled to be presented on 5th July 2019.

Change in tax slab for lower and middle-income group

The government, through a series of changes, has indicated there will be tax reduction through deduction or relief, but no changes will be made to the minimum exemption limit, thereby ensuring coverage of persons within the tax ambit.

# The tax rate was reduced from 10 per cent to 5 percent for individuals with taxable income up to Rs 500,000 effective 2017-18.

# Standard deduction was provided for Rs 40,000 from 2018-19.

# In the 2019 interim Budget, the tax rebate was increased resulting in NIL tax liability for individuals having total income up to Rs 500,000. Besides, it has also increased the standard deduction for salary income by Rs 10,000.

Considering the above, it is prudent not to expect any additional tax cuts for the lower and middle-income group.

Change in tax slab for the moderately rich

While it is considerable for any lower and middle-income group to expect tax cuts, what about individuals who have moderately high income but are not rich? Yes, they do exist!

Individuals having taxable income over Rs 10,00,000 come under the 30 per cent slab, the limit of which was fixed during financial year 2012-13. Subsequent Budgets have provided reliefs for lower income groups and imposed surcharge for the super rich. With inflation and lower limits on deductions, many taxpayers may not be happy with tax rates of 30 per cent and would expect an increase in the limit to Rs 15,00,000.

Deduction/exemption for salaried taxpayers

Salaried taxpayers have fewer deductions to benefit and those that are available are insufficient given the inflationary trends. For instance, the education allowance of Rs 100 per month is negligible given the cost of education. The expenditure towards leave travel is allowed only twice in a block of four years for travel cost. Travel is no more a luxury given the change in the lifestyle of salaried class. A parallel change in the Budget extending the exemption every year is a way to boost the middle class disposable income.

Deduction for expenditure and investments

Section 80C provides deduction for a basket of investment/expenditures up to Rs 150,000 fixed with effect from financial year 2014-15. Only, subscribers to the National Pension System could get an additional deduction up to Rs 50,000. Taxpayers may expect an increase in the deduction limit given that the limit is not enough to cover basic investment and expenditure such as provident fund, children tuition fees, principal repayment of housing loan.

Senior citizens

Senior citizens are exempt from tax on income up to Rs 300,000 and very senior citizens up to Rs 500,000. The operation of tax relief would result in no tax liability for all individuals, including senior citizens, up to Rs 500,000. This would make the maximum exemption limit less relevant or lucrative for senior and very senior citizens.

While the slab remains the same, the government introduced several tax deductions providing relief for senior citizens. The below deductions have resulted in tax savings by implicitly reducing the taxable income.

# Exemption on interest from bank deposits have increased to Rs 50,000. Senior citizens generally deposit their funds in fixed deposits and the move to claim deduction towards interest on fixed deposits was on the right side; nevertheless, this could be increased.

# Deduction towards medical insurance/expenditure is available up to Rs 50,000. Increase of deduction for medical expenditure to Rs 100,000 would be a welcome move enabling pensioners to meet medical costs for self and spouse.

# Pensioners are also eligible for standard deduction, which was available from financial year 2017-18, the amount being Rs 50,000 for this year.

Structural change

The current framework requires substantial efforts from employers as well as employees to achieve compliance. The extent of declaration an individual has to provide to employer with evidences, efforts from employer in scrutinising the records and the litigation on allowability of deduction, are substantial. A taxpayer-friendly amendment to the existing deductions would help the government to align with the expectations of the salaried class. On the other hand, a simplified policy with a standard deduction in the place of expenditure based deduction would align with international practices and with better governance. The government could evaluate these to avoid pressure and paperwork for corporates and individuals.

While avenues for individuals for tax savings are minimum, every Budget announcement is still eagerly awaited!

(By Sudhakar Sethuraman, Partner, Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP)