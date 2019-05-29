Budget 2019 by Modi government to eye 5-point agenda; from income tax, GST to industrial policy, check details

Budget 2019: The newly elected Modi government has begun preparations for the India Budget 2019. Union Finance Ministry's Department of Economic Affairs has held its first Union Budget 2019 meetings pertaining to the Budget 2019 India, which is likely to be presented by the first half of July. During the meeting, discussions were held on key issues like expenditure, Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and others, according to an IE report. The initial key priorities have been set with the Central government focussing on big push for the infrastructure sector as well as reforms in the financial sector, the report said. Here is a list of issues on which the Modi government is likely to focus on in the Union Budget 2019. 1. Boost for infrastructure sector: The Finance Ministry was mulling to draft an expenditure plan. The plan would look into creating a fiscal space so that a staggering amount of Rs 25 lakh crore could be invested to bring further growth in the infrastructure sector. The push for the infrastructure sector includes setting up of more regional airports, national gas grid project, national highways and bringing in amenities scheme in Budget 2019, the report said. 2. New industrial policy: Since assuming the prime ministerial role in 2014, Narendra Modi has emphasized on industrialization, including startups. Now the central government is eyeing a new industrial policy. The new industrial policy is likely to focus on technology. In Budget 2019, the focus will also be on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). 3. Direct taxes, income tax: The central government extended relief for the middle class in Interim Budget 2019. Budget 2019 in July is unlikely to throw up any major direct tax reforms. However, there may be some more relief even as the Budget target for direct tax might be lowered, the report said. Interim Budget 2019, which was presented on February 1, revealed that direct tax revenues were estimated to grow 15 per cent to Rs 13.80 lakh crore. The revenues from indirect taxes are expected to rise 11.8 per cent in indirect taxes to Rs 11.66 lakh crore. 4. Goods and Services Tax (GST): In Budget 2019, the central government is unlikely to tweak target for Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections even as meeting the existing target is seen as a stiff challenge. According to an official, the newly elected central government may not keen to reduce revenue targets in a major manner as this would lead to a reduction on the expenditure side, the report added. 5. Fixing mess in the financial sector: The central government has reportedly set its priorities on fixing the irregularities in the financial sector. A panel headed by former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Bimal Jalan would submit a report within next 15 days. The panel would review the RBI's economic capital framework and also estimate how much excess capital was with the central bank. The central government's aim to sort out the mess includes access to the funds. All scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) had a closing balance of Non-performing assets (NPAs) of Rs 8 lakh crore.