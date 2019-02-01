Budget 2019: Budgetary provisions for Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry hiked by 17% to Rs 48,000 crore

By: | Published: February 1, 2019 8:57 PM

India Union Budget 2019: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), an ambitious programme of the Modi government, has been given Rs 6,853.26 crore as against Rs 6,505 crore in Union Budget 2018-19.

Budget 2019, Union budget 2019, Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Budgetary provisions, metro projects, Budget 2019 for infrastructure, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, DMRCBudget 2019-20: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been given grants of Rs 414.70 crore as against Rs 50 crore in the 2018-19.

Union Budget 2019: With an increase of nearly 25 per cent in allocation to the metro projects across the country, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry’s budgetary provisions have been pegged at Rs 48,000 crore in the Union Budget, a hike of 17 per cent over 2018-19. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), an ambitious programme of the Modi government, has been given Rs 6,853.26 crore as against Rs 6,505 crore in Union Budget 2018-19.

“A total of 1.53 crore houses have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” Finance Minister Piyush Goel said while presenting Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Parliament. The ministry has been allocated Rs 17,713.93 crore for executing metro projects across the country, which was Rs 14,264.60 crore in the previous Budget.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been given grants of Rs 414.70 crore as against Rs 50 crore in the 2018-19. The government has set aside Rs 19,152 crore for Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) as against the previous Budget’s allocation of Rs 15,000 crore. Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, which aimed at ensuring robust sewage networks, water supply and other infrastructures to improve the quality of life of people in urban areas, was given Rs 7,300 crore, which was Rs 6,000 crore in the current fiscal.

Smart Cities Mission, under which the government has selected 100 cities, has been given Rs 6,600 crore as against Rs 6,169 crore in the last Budget. Allocation to another flagship programme of the government, Swachh Bharat Mission has been increased to Rs 2,750 crore from Rs 2,500 crore in the current financial year.

The Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) scheme has been given Rs 500 crore in the Interim Budget as against Rs 310 crore in the 2018-19 Union Budget.

