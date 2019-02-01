Budget 2019: Budget reflects PM Narendra Modi’s ‘close connect’ with common man, says Jitendra Singh

By: | Updated: February 1, 2019 6:58 PM

India Union Budget 2019: The Union Budget for 2019-20, announced Friday, reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "close connect" with common man, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh has said.

Budget 2019-20This is a budget, Singh said, which could come only from a government which is rooted to the reality of India.

The Union Budget for 2019-20, announced Friday, reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “close connect” with common man, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh has said.

He said this is a budget which could have only been conceived and visualised by a prime minister like Narendra Modi, who has lived through the hardship and constraints of the lower middle class.

Singh said the relief provided to the salaried class by way of increasing the tax-exemption limit as well as the standard deduction limit will be universally welcomed by all sections of society across the country.

He said the enhanced budget of Rs 3,00,000 crore for defence sector not only reflects the Modi government’s respect for the defence personnel, but also the concern for states like Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast region which have witnessed security-related problems.

Also read: Budget 2019: Gratuity limit increased? What proposal in Piyush Goyal speech means for salaried

Singh, who is also the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), is a Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur constituency.

He said the special focus on farmers, elderly citizens and healthcare issues was never witnessed in any of the earlier budgets.

This is a budget, Singh said, which could come only from a government which is rooted to the reality of India.

For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2019
  3. Budget 2019: Budget reflects PM Narendra Modi’s ‘close connect’ with common man, says Jitendra Singh
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition