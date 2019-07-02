Budget 2019: Budget an opportunity to reward honest taxpayers

Budget 2019-20: In Budget 2019, the government should reward young millennial to save more on the lines of US 401k concept which can help in building a corpus for future financial freedom.

Union Budget 2019 India: Budget is an opportunity for this government to reward and motivate honest taxpayers and middle class i.e working population by allowing them to save more which can help in channelizing savings into high priority infrastructure sector as we have experienced in developed markets.

1) Raising cap with more investment option on tax benefits for investments

The deductions allowed under section 80C can be expanded for more investment options with an increase in the limit and help in increasing the tax base.

NPS is a step in the right direction and we should encourage people in job and business to save more in the same by increasing the tax exemption and it could be extended for Mutual fund’s offering children and retirement schemes.

2) Boosting investing culture

The government should reward young millennial to save more on the lines of US 401k concept which can help in building a corpus for future financial freedom.

3) Long term capital gain from equity

Tax structure in equity investments like stocks and mutual funds should be aligned more with long term investment objective and investors investing for more than 5 years should be rewarded with indexation and tax benefits. Current equity taxation structure in stocks and MF for long term capital gain definition need to be expanded from 1 year to 3 years as it will help in setting the right expectation from this asset class. The current structure of Rs 1 lakh exemption for long term capital gains should be increased in order to motivate investors to save more.

4) Tax exemptions on healthcare for the elderly

Healthcare industry has been becoming more and more expensive and is forecasted to rise even in the future. This budget should encourage people to spend on healthcare by increasing the limits of medicalim as well as life insurance.

5) Tax break in housing, construction business

The housing and construction sector is going through turbulent times and as we all know multiplier impact this sector has for the economy so tax breaks for housing and construction should be relooked to support this sector.

6) Financial planning fees

As we all know coach is required for handholding and putting right habits in the same way Financial Planners and advisors help in building right habits and discipline for individuals and I strongly feel their fees should be allowed as an exempted amount as this can encourage more savers to avoid accidents and help save in a structured manner and get this profession rightful place.

(By Tarun Birani, Founder & CEO, TBNG Capital Advisors)