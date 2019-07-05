Budget 2019: BJP hails Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden budget, says it fulfills people’s expectations

Nirmala Sitharaman became the first full-time woman finance minister to present the Union Budget. (PTI Photo)

Budget 2019-20: The Bharatiya Janata Party today came out all praise for Budget 2019 presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Union Budget 2019-20 as citizen friendly, development friendly and future oriented. He said it will empower the poor and provide a better future to the youth.

Modi termed Budget 2019 as a ‘green budget’ and said that it focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Sitharaman for being the first full-time woman finance minister to present the Union Budget.

“It is for the first time since independence that a full-time woman finance minister has presented the Union Budget. I want to congratulate her. The budget fulfills the expectations of the people of the country,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was the first and only women till now to have presented the Union Budget. In 1970, she presented the Union Budget of India for 1970-71, after she took over the finance portfolio following the resignation of Morarji Desai as finance minister.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh hailed the ‘futuristic’ budget for bringing socio-economic transformation. Singh said that Budget 2019 would take India to a $5 trillion economy.

Home minister Amit Shah felt the Budget laid the foundation for a new India and gives wings to farmers, youth and women to fulfill their dreams.

Union minister of women and child development Smriti Irani also praised the budget, saying it cut across departments and ministries to ensure the growth of women and children.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman mentioned that the government would set up a committee to evaluate and suggest ways to encourage and facilitate the participation of women in the country’s development.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman put forth a proposal to expand self-help groups (SHG) to all districts and said that one woman in every SHG will get a loan of up to Rs 1 lakh under the Mudra Yojana.