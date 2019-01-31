Budget 2019 Auto Sector Expectations: BS-VI transition, growing electric market demands and more!

Budget 2019 expectation from auto industry!

Union Budget 2019 Auto Industry Expectations: The Government of India is soon expected to roll out the new annual budget for the year 2019. The last year’s budget announcement came as a silent kick in the gut for luxury vehicle makers after the government decided to hike the GST rates to 15 per cent on Complete Knocked Down (CKD) kits. This hike in taxes directly affected the automakers and endpoint customers (in order to maintain the bottom-line margin). Now for this year, Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has been in talks with the government officials to pull the GST tax rates back to the 10 per cent slab.

The new budget announcement is also expected to introduce fresh norms in support of the electric vehicle (EV) industry. The credit rating agency CARE expects the government to introduce subsidy on the battery and lithium imports in order to support the electric vehicle market, the new budget may also bring incentives for the upcoming EV companies for them to sprout at a paced rate. Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) project is also expected to get a boost as the Indian auto industry will be taking a major shift to new BS-VI (Bharat Stage – VI) emission norms in the following year. Industry experts also hope for the government to provide additional funding in order to set up a proper electric charging infrastructure in support of the future EV needs of the country.

Akshay Singhal, Founder, Log 9 materials, working in Nanotechnology Domain says “Electric mobility is extremely important for India however the adoption has been rather slow due to high cost of vehicles and challenges with daily use. This high cost is primarily driven by imports of technology and components for these vehicles. India needs to develop its own indigenous technologies which are better suited for the Indian ecosystem. Current Li-Ion technology for electric vehicles is a big strategic disadvantage for India as it does not have any reserves of Lithium or cobalt. Hence, today instead of being dependent on imports for petroleum, India is headed towards dependence on other nations for Lithium and cobalt in future.”

Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder, and CEO, Ather Energy says “There are 3 areas that we would like the budget to focus on – component cost, encouraging Make in India and rationalization & simplification of the GST structure.”

Apart from this, the other industry body which has hopes from the new budget is the tyre industry. Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) anticipate the import duty of natural rubber to go down in order to provide for the growing demand for tyres in the automobile industry. As per ATMA, availability of natural rubber in the domestic market is falling down flat, which has brought quite a gap in the demand-supply flow since manufacturing rate has gone down by 18 per cent while demand rocketed by 16 per cent (April-August 2018).

The current growth:

Indian auto industry is growing at a mixed but positive pace. For the year 2017-2018, auto industry in India out-grew Germany to become the fourth leading automotive market in the world. For the year 2018, overall vehicle sales grew by 9.2 per cent with total sales of 4.02 million units, which includes passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles for the period of April 2017 -March 2018. In total production, about 81 per cent on the total production volume in FY18 was shared by two-wheelers alone, followed by 13 per cent volume space by passenger vehicles and 3 per cent by three-wheelers.

Auto majors are betting huge on the Indian auto market due to low production cost and skilled yet affordable labor, and if the upcoming budget supports the need of the hour, Indian auto market could grow at a much faster rate, and may soon overtake the rest auto leaders!