Budget 2019 Auto Expectations: Indian Auto LPG Coalition recommends cheaper auto LPG

Budget 2019-20: Industry hopes that Finance Minister shall reinvigorate the alternative fuel sector through measures that encourage wider adoption and use of cleaner transport fuels.

Budget 2019 India: Union Budget 2019 is to be presented today and there are a lot of announcements expected for the auto sector. The Indian auto market has been on a decline since the month of September 2017 and the industry has a lot of challenges waiting in the times to come like the adoption of electric vehicles, shift to BS-VI emission norms and more. GST is expected to play an important role during today Budget 2019 announcements and auto players are expecting revision in GST rates for vehicles for the benefit of the end customer. Moreover, there might be some announcements regarding scrapping of older vehicles and more.

ALSO READ | Budget 2019: Five things to hope from Modi government

Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, here is the quote by Suyash Gupta, Director General, Indian Auto LPG Coalition. “Industry hopes that Finance Minister shall reinvigorate the alternative fuel sector through measures that encourage wider adoption and use of cleaner transport fuels. One of the most important interventions required is to reduce GST on auto LPG from the current 18% bracket to make it more affordable to consumers. We would also like to draw government’s attention to the fact that conversion kits for auto LPG and CNG are being taxed at 28% GST – the bracket reserved for demerit items and includes items like tobacco. This anomaly must be immediately addressed to encourage conversion of vehicles to clean gaseous fuels. Among the most notable initiatives of NDA’s first term in office were its efforts to dramatically increase the penetration of domestic LPG across Indian households through Ujjwala. As the new government readies to announce its first budget, we expect a similar push to be given to Auto LPG which is a much cleaner fuel than petrol and amongst the most easily deployable alternative fuels.”

We hope that the Government of India makes some positive announcements for the auto sector that would eventually benefit the end consumer and also result in a boost in demand.