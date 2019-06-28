Budget 2019: Assocham suggests one-time rollover by banks to address liquidity crunch

Budget 2019: Assocham President B K Goenka said banks are flush with funds yet we have a crisis of liquidity.“Post IL&FS, we have seen how the whole industry is almost on a standstill.

Union Budget 2019 India: Ahead of the Union Budget, industry body Assocham Friday suggested a one-time rollover by banks to businesses reeling under severe liquidity stress to help them tide over the difficulties. A rollover can be described as an extension or transfer of a debt or other financial arrangements. Addressing a press conference here, Assocham top brass impressed upon the government, Reserve Bank and banks to ensure adequate liquidity into non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), provide investment incentives and cut corporate tax rates for revival of economic growth and creation of new job opportunities.

“It could be a special window, one-time rollover or any other step. Rushing companies into NCLT because of liquidity shortages is not the solution,” said Assocham President B K Goenka. “We demand 100 per cent depreciation in the first year of new investment. A five per cent cut in the corporate tax will revive investment,” he added. The chamber’s vice president Niranjan Hiranandani said the situation is such that even if there is a short-term failure one is required to go into the insolvency process.

“We are suggesting that what was done in 2008 by the RBI to meet the crisis … We think the crisis of today is even bigger than the crisis of 2008 so there is no reason why it should not again do the one-time rollover at the discretion of the banks, not everybody will be given a rollover but we need a one time roll over by the crisis which is today,” he said.

Goenka said banks are flush with funds yet we have a crisis of liquidity.“Post IL&FS, we have seen how the whole industry is almost on a standstill. I have never seen a scenario like this the way whole inventory has piled up in automobile sector and the prime reason is liquidity,” the Assocham President said. Hiranandani said he has suggested creation of a stress fund to Niti Aayog for stalled housing and real estate projects as with not too large a corpus for short term, projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees would come to fruition, providing a big relief to the home buyers and revival of sentiment in the sector.

“We have through Assocham and NAREDCO where I am President have mentioned the need for establishment of a stress fund to Niti Aayog and we believe that until a dress fund is created a solution will not be found to address this problem,” Hiranandani said. Besides, he said, there is a need to create a national rental housing policy which the chamber is proposing to the Government of India to come out quickly.