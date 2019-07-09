Budget 2019: Assistance to states for improving education sector enhanced by over 18%

Budget 2019: The Centre has enhanced the assistance given to states in the form of grant-in-aids.

Union Budget 2019 India: The Union government has significantly increased the assistance given to state governments to improve the status of their schools and standard of education. The lion’s share of the assistance given to states the in form of grant-in-aid accounts for primary and secondary education. In this year’s budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated over Rs 70,000 crore to states to improve the condition of their schools.

In the union budget, Rs 70,863 crore has been allocated to states under the head of grant-in-aid, an increase of Rs 9,616 crore or 15.7% over the money spent last year. As per the revised estimate, the Union government has transferred Rs 61,247 crore to states in 2018-19 as grant-in-aid for improving primary and secondary education.

In three years, the grant-in-aid allocation to states for improving primary and secondary has gone up from Rs 56,000 crore to Rs 70,863 crore, an increase of 14,863 crore.

Higher Education

Similarly, the assistance given to states in the form of grant-in-aid in the field of higher education has been increased by 108% this year. This year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated an assistance of Rs 3,710 crore to states in the form of grant-in-aid. It’s more than double of the amount transferred to states last year.

Last year then finance minister Arun Jaitley had allocated Rs 2,160 crore. However, as per the revised estimate given in the Union budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, the total transfers to states fell to Rs 1,777 crore, a decline of 18% from the budget allocation.

This year, the Union government will transfer a total amount of Rs 74,573 crore in form of grant-in-aids. Last year, it has transferred a total amount of Rs 63,024 crore. In her maiden budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has increased the allocation to states by over 18%.

