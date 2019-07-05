Budget 2019: Ashok Gehlot hopes for concrete measures to provide relief to the common man

Budget 2019-20: Ashok Gehlot said that he hopes there would be concrete measures to deal with looming job crisis, farm distress

Budget 2019 India: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot listed concrete measures to deal with the looming jobs crisis and farm distress among his expectations from the Budget 2019. “As NDA government presents its first #Budget in its second term, hope that there would be concrete measures to deal with looming job crisis, farm distress and ways to boost investment,” Gehlot tweeted on Friday. The Rajasthan CM will present the Budget 2019-20 in the state assembly on July 10.

In a short while, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2019 in the Parliament. This is the first budget of Narendra Modi-led government’s second term. (Live updates)

Gehlot also said that people working in the unorganised sector have suffered due to demonetisation and were hoping for measures that would ease their suffering. “Our hope is, Budget should be people friendly, with concrete measures to provide relief to the common men and to boost growth of economy,” the Congress leader said.

Some experts believe that the government could give relief to the common man by raising the personal income tax threshold for certain categories.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget to be presented on Friday is expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets as she lays down the Modi 2.0 government’s road map for the economy and the nation in the next five years. The government tabled the Economic Survey 2019 yesterday, which projected that India’s GDP would continue to grow at 7% in FY20.

The Rajasthan chief minister had come under the scanner earlier this week after reports of Rahul Gandhi chiding him for giving preference to his son over the interests of the party emerged. Congress has been facing an internal crisis after the stinging defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party president accepting responsibility for the debacle.