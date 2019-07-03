Budget 2019 and India’s digital revolution: Achievement and future challenges

The Modi government’s focus on Digital India was not just about digitising the system of governance

Digital India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship scheme, completed four years on July 1, 2019. Through Digital India, the government aimed at bridging the digital divide in India by making available digital solutions at low cost to ordinary citizens across the country. In the last four years, the govt claims to have connected 250,000 gram panchayats with a network of 3.40 lakh km of optical fibre, and 1.29 lakh gram panchayats have been connected digitally via Bharat net. From eHospital services to UMANG mobile app online scholarships, e-Visa and soil health cards, etc., the list of digitised govt services is growing. Though a lot still needs to be done in India provide digital services across the country, the govt claims to have achieved a lot in just four years.

Here’s is an exhaustive list of digital successes in the country in last four years:

Direct benefit transfers (DBT) of Rs 7.44 lakh crore using Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile to beneficiaries in 439 schemes

PMGDISHA, the world’s biggest digital literacy program has trained 2.21 crore beneficiaries

Around 3.76 lakh common service centres for govt schemes established offering digital services in the areas of banking, utility bill payment, insurance, MGNREGA wage payments, pension, ticket booking, digital skilling, telemedicine and public Wi-Fi in villages

Digital payment transactions at an all-time high. In March 2019 the total number of digital transactions was whopping 332.34 crore

Number of transactions via BHIM-UPI were at an all-time high in March 2019 at 79.9 crore

To provide IT jobs in semi-urban areas, the govt opened 202 BPO centres in 100 towns like Muzaffarpur, Patna, Sangli, Imphal, Kohima, Jammu, Bareilly, Unnao, Guwahati, Srinagar and Guntur

India emerged as the second largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world with 268 mobile handset and accessories manufacturing units started functioning in the last five years.

In Modi 2.0 govt now has to build on this solid base that it claims to have built in last four to five years. In Budget 2019, FM Nirmala Sitharaman will look to take forward these programs and provide more policy and financial support. Here’s is what the govt would strive to do in the next five years to realise its dream of Digital India: