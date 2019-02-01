Budget 2019: Amit Shah says Budget meets expectations of farmers, labourers and middle class

Union Budget 2019: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday hailed the interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha. In his remark, Shah said that the BJP government has met the expectations of farmers, labourers and middle class.

The BJP president noted that this budget will spur growth, generate more employment and also strengthen the middle class, farmers and poor workers. He lauded the the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme that promises Rs 6,000 annual income support to the farmers with land holding of two hectares (5 acres).

“By bearing a cost of Rs 75,000 crore,the govt will implement Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. This scheme will also benefit those farmers who do not take loans,” he said, adding that it will be beneficial in doubling the farmers’ income by 2022.

“I and on behalf of crores of BJP workers thank the Prime Minister for this landmark move,” he opined.

Shah also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a huge relief to middle class by increasing the taxable limit from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. He described the move as historic, adding that it will deepen the participation of middle class in nation building.

“This is a big decision in order to provide relief to middle class by Modi government directly or indirectly,” he said.

Goyal in his budget speech proposed that individual tax payers with taxable income of up to Rs 5 lakh can avail complete Income Tax rebate. Besides, he also increased the standard deduction by Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000.

Shah also congratulated Goyal for announcing over Rs 3 lakh crore outlay for defence sector. He said that the security of border has been the top priority of the BJP government.