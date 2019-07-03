Budget 2019: All eyes on Modi 2.0 for ‘Digital India’ dream after digital payments success

Budget 2019-20: Modi 1.0 brought in initiatives like eSign, eHospital, Digi Locker, BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money), UPI (Unified Payments Interface), Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), etc

Union Budget 2019: While digital payments in India script a success, with the number of transactions growing as much as nine times from FY15 to FY19, the industry now looks to the Union Budget 2019 for direction to make the Digital India dream come true in Narendra Modi government’s second term. Modi 1.0 brought in initiatives like eSign, eHospital, Digi Locker, BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money), UPI (Unified Payments Interface), Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), etc; and now, traders’ body CAIT and startups look for incentives that will help adopt digital payments further.

In India, over 3,134 crore digital transactions were done during 2018-2019, according to Digital India’s official Twitter handle. From RuPay alone, about Rs 1 lakh crore worth transactions were completed during the same period while the same stood at Rs 8.8 lakh crore via BHIM UPI. Massive results have also been recorded from BHIM, IMPS, NACH, NFS, CTS, Bharat Billpay and NETC among others.

However, now, the traders want subsidies and incentives on digital payments to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a cashless economy, according to traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders’ General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal. Speaking to Financial Express Online, Praveen Khandelwal earlier said that as digital payment is the core agenda of the government, the traders’ body also wants to work with the government for extension, adoption and acceptance of digital payments.

He also said that a nationwide campaign may work in better adoption of digital payments on traders’ part. Some kind of subsidy or incentive is also sought by them to make India a cashless society. The same has also been passed onto Nirmala Sitharaman who is expected to take the suggestions in the Budget 2019.

Similarly, a fintech company said that while India has progressed leaps and bounds towards financial inclusion, there is a section of society which does not accept digital payments still. Digitisation needs to be widely implemented and accepted in large scale so that fintech companies can survive, Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder & CEO, PayNearby told Financial Express Online earlier. He added that the company is optimistic about sops in the upcoming budget that will help amplify digital push. Also, there is a need to empower everyone to accept payment in any mode other than cash and a mechanism is needed to live without cash.