Budget 2019: Akhilesh Yadav mocks Modi government ahead of budget presentation

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav today mocked the Narendra Modi government ahead of the presentation of the budget. In a tweet this morning, Yadav said that the budget will again be full of hollow promises and far away from the reality.

“When the country is lagging behind in every field, what you can do by bringing a budget? Get ready, a pool of lies coming which will have everything except the truth,” he tweeted in Hindi.

जब हर क्षेत्र में देश गया घट

तो क्या करोगे ला कर बजट तैयार हो जाइए आनेवाला है झूठ का पुलिंदा जिसमें ‘सच’ को छोड़कर सब कुछ होगा… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 1, 2019



The reaction comes just before the presentation of the Union Budget. Piyush Goyal, who has been given additional charge of Finance ministry in view of Arun Jaitley’s bad health, will table the Modi government’s last budget before the general election scheduled to be held a few months from now. The BJP government is likely to announce several welfare measures for various sections of society.

The salaried class expects a change in the Income Tax slab while farmers are looking for some measure to address the distress in the agrarian sector. Industry bodies too expect that the government increase the credit flow to industries and cut corporate tax.