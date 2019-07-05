Budget 2019: AI, VR, robotics, other skills to be trained to Indian youth for high-paying jobs: FM

Budget 2019: FM Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the major areas in the new-age skill development

Budget 2019: As India envisions a digitally advanced ecosystem for citizens, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will concentrate its efforts on the promotion of new-age skills for the training of Indian youth. In her first speech at the Parliament, Sitharaman said areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data, 3D printing, robotics, and virtual reality will be important in training the youth to empower them to take up the high-paying jobs overseas.

Sitharaman, in her speech on Friday, made a reference to the Kannada concept of ‘Kayakave Kailasa’, which translates to ‘Work is Worship’, which became the high-point during the presentation of the budget. The Finance Minister said the government will drive as many as 10 million youths of the country to willingly undergo the training the areas that define the next age of skills, in order to create a big pool of competent manpower.

These training will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, which is a branched-out version of Skill India campaign that aims at training more than 40 crore Indian citizens by the year 2022. Skill India was inaugurated by the government in 2015 to enable the youth of the country to take up various skill training workshops. But the government is realising the change in the dynamism of global labour.

In her speech, the Finance Minister emphasised the shift in the demographic trends that have shown a steep dip in the labour in major economies. To mitigate the potential threats looming over the employment of efficient labour of the youth of India, Sitharaman said, “To prepare our youth to take up jobs overseas, we will increase focus on skill-sets needed abroad including language training.”