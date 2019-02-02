Budget 2019: Affordable housing segment set to gain

The affordable housing segment is set to gain from the added disposable income placed in the hands of the salaried class and small businessmen. By Shashank Nayar

There may not be any direct measure for homebuyers in the Interim Budget for 2019-20 but the tax breaks and benefits to real estate companies should boost the residential property market. Consequently, banks and home finance companies should be able to disburse more credit.

Rahul Garg, senior partner, tax & regulatory, PwC India, said: “Eliminating tax on the notional income of second self-occupied house and allowing capital gain exemption on investment in the second house were much-needed rationalisation and should rejuvenate interest in real estate.”

Sanjaya Gupta, managing director, PNB Housing, said the various sops announced for the middle class will help both existing and potential homebuyers. “The tax breaks place more disposable income in the hands of the salaried class and small traders, which in turn will boost the

affordable housing segment,” Gupta said.

The Budget proposes to eliminate tax on the notional income (rent) from second home property; this break was not given earlier. Finance minister Piyush Goyal said in the Interim Budget that individual taxpayers having taxable annual income up to Rs 5 lakh will get full tax rebate and therefore will not be required to pay any income tax. “The disposable income of economically weaker sections (EWS) and lower income group (LIG) category borrowers will increase with the exemption of tax on annual earnings up to Rs 5 lakh and they will also be able to afford to spend Rs 10,000 against EMIs,” said S Ramratthinam, CEO, Muthoot Homefin.

The added disposable income and relaxation of I-T norms may not have much effect for housing finance companies as a second house is a factor of sentiment and not income. “While the Budget will boost sentiment to buy a second house, India is primarily a first-home market and not a second-home market,” said Ashwini Hooda, deputy MD, IndiaBulls Housing Finance.