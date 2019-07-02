Budget 2019: Address farmer woes immediately; here’s how research, women can help

Budget 2019: Modi government needs to take immediate steps to boost the agriculture sector.

India Union Budget 2019-20: While resolving the ongoing agri distress should be the topmost priority of newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the same requires immediate action to take farmers out of their bleak present, Ajay Vir Jakhar, chairman, Bharat Krishak Samaj, wrote in The Indian Express. “A slew of seemingly unconnected measures are required to be initiated simultaneously,” he wrote, adding that “the perpetual disregard for allocating funds for human resources both at the national and state level has extracted a heavy toll on the nation”. Among the many issues to be addressed, the government can start with reforming food-processing units, promoting agriculture research, and involving more women in paid agricultural work.

The long-neglected research in agriculture

First, both Narendra Modi government and its predecessors have continued to neglect agriculture research to such an extent that over half of the positions in national agriculture research institutions. Even the states have failed to fill 45% vacancies in agricultural extension thus failing the farmers as well, Ajay Vir Jakhar wrote. The problem is even intensified by the dearth of veterinary doctors for animal healthcare and farm extension for animal husbandry is almost missing. The result? Unnecessary use of chemicals, steroids and antibiotics in our food value chain. “The success of the National Skill Development Council & Agriculture Skill Council of India remains limited to powerpoint presentations. The budget should attempt to fill these gaping holes,” Ajay Vir Jakhar said.

Paying women farmers

Also, the increase in the share of women farmers who get paid could also help in making the Indian economy a success like other Asian economies. “This is truer for rural India where less than 5 per cent landholdings are women-owned. Policymakers are unable to connect the dots,” Ajay Vir Jakhar wrote in the national daily.

Addressing issues with food-processing units

Further, India’s food-processing units are in extremely foul shape hence hindering the utilization of their capacities and service their loans, Ajay Vir Jakhar wrote. Instead of generating demand, India is “investing in creating supply by incentivising more food processing units through a food park scheme,” he said, even when the fate of food parks was predictably gloomy. However, not all food processing stories have spelt doom.

“The farmers who are directly linked to processors offering a higher price,” have been successful and created a virtuous cycle of prosperity. Processors desire specifics in quality, traceability and volumes and hence they invest in developing the cultivation and post-harvest handling capabilities of farmers. The problem, however, is the lack of links with research institutes. “Due to the food insecurity concerns since Independence, agriculture research continues to focus on staple food crops instead of crops with a higher nutritional value,” Ajay Vir Jakhar wrote.