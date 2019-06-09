Budget 2019: 6.9 per cent increase in budgetary allocation for AYUSH ministry

By: | Published: February 1, 2019 9:03 PM

Funds earmarked statutory and Regulatory bodies, the Central Council of Homeopathy and the Central Council of Indian Medicine, saw a dip of Rs 18.50 crore from Rs 9.60 crore in 2018-2019 to Rs 8.90 crore for the next fiscal.

Budget 2019: Rs 1,739.76 crore has been earmarked for the Ministry of AYUSH for the next fiscal, a 6.9 per cent increase over the 2018-2019 financial year, according to the Union Budget 2019-20 announced Friday. The government allocated Rs 40 crore for the All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi, for financial year 2019-2020 while Rs 50 crore was earmarked for the National Institute of Homoeopathy in Kolkata.

For strengthening of AYUSH Delivery Systems, the budgetary allocation was increased from Rs 71.36 crore to Rs 92.31 crore. Strengthening of AYUSH Delivery Systems include assistance to accredited AYUSH Centres, Central Drug Controller for AYUSH, Development of Common Facilities for AYUSH Industry Clusters and Promotion of International Cooperation.

