Budget 2019: Indians want clean air; this many people want govt to provide for pollution control

By: | Updated: February 1, 2019 10:38 AM

India Union Budget 2019: Considering pollution to be one of the major concerns -- especially during winters -- citizens expect the budget to announce steps for its control.

Budget 2019-20Piyush Goyal in the Parliament nrfore presenting the budget. (ANI)

Considering pollution to be one of the major concerns — especially during winters — citizens expect the budget to announce steps for its control. 55 per cent citizens are in favour of funds being allocated for pollution control in budget 2019, a survey conducted by LocalCircles said.

While 30 per cent of the voters said funds should be allocated to improve municipal enforcement on garbage burning and construction, 25 per cent said funds should be given to putting in place next-generation cleaning systems like mechanised street cleaning brooms.

“30% said the public transportation system in cities should be funded and 15% said funds should be given for technology-driven interventions like large air purifiers on streets, artificial rain etc,” the survey also said.

On being asked about the new areas where the budget should aim at allocating funds, 49 per cent of the participants voted for agriculture-related innovation. While 29 per cent said environment improvement innovation, 13 per cent voted for women and child safety. Nine per cent voted for disaster preparedness in the budget.

“16% citizens said according to them, the Environment sector should get a top allocation in Budget 2019. 43% citizens said it should be Agriculture & Rural Development sector, 23% said Infrastructure and 18% said it should be Skilling for Employment,” it added.

Meanwhile, resting all the speculations that Modi-led government could present a full-fledged budget on February 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Ministry of Finance on Wednesday clarified that the latest budget would be ‘Interim Budget 2019-20’.

A ‘vote on account’ means that the ruling government asks for the approval of Parliament for meeting expenditure for the first four months of the financial year.

