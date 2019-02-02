Budget 2019-20: Govt to borrow Rs 79K more to meet the entire burden of PM-KISAN scheme

In FY 2019-20, The Union government will borrow Rs 79,000 crore more than FY 2018-19 to meet its expenditure.

Union Budget 2019-20: The Union government has estimated its borrowings for the next year to go up by Rs 79,000 crore (compared as budget estimate of 2018-19 with 2019-20), topping the figure of Rs 7 lakh crore for the first time in the history of the country. Finance minster Piyush Goyal has pegged the government’s total borrowings in 2019-20 to be Rs 7.03 lakh crore, which is more than double of the government’s total capital expenditure of Rs 3.36 lakh crore for the same period.

India’s total interest payment liabilities are nearly one fourth of its total budget of Rs 27.84 lakh crore in next fiscal. These two factors, high interest payment which is nearly one fourth of India’s total budget coupled with high revenue expenditure, which has been estimated at Rs 24.47 lakh crore or 88% of the total budget, reflect the inadequate allocation for capital expenditure which is considered crucial for achieving high growth rate in an emerging economy like India. India’s capital expenditure has been stuck at just 10-12% of the total budget for last several years.

One of the main reasons behind India’s constantly high revenue expenditure is the country’s large interest payment liability which is almost one third of the total revenue expenditure of the central government. It simply shows that every year the federal government is forced to borrow more and more money just to meet its interest payment liabilities. Payment of extremely large amount of 6-7 lakh crore rupees per year actually doesn’t result in reduction of the Union government’s total debt payment liabilities that has been pegged at Rs 82.03 lakh crore in September 2018.

In fact, the Union government’s interest payment liabilities are Rs 21,000 crore more than the total GST collection in the current fiscal which is pegged at Rs 6.44 lakh crore.

Total debt liabilities of the centre and states above recommended limits

The NDA government under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had passed a landmark law in 2003 that makes it binding on the central and state governments to follow the path of fiscal consolidation. FRBM Act of 2003, requires the central government to bring down its fiscal deficit to 3% of the GDP and contain the gross public debt, cumulative debt of the centre and states, to 50% of the country’s GDP. However, according to the latest official data for 2017-18, the union government’s total debt of Rs 77.98 lakh crore was 46.5% of GDP as against the requirement of 40% of the GDP. The total general government liabilities (total debt of the centre and states) was Rs 114 lakh crore or 68.2% of GDP as against the required 50%.

However, the words and expression used in the FRBM Act provide ample room to any government at centre to easily change the target year for complying with the conditions laid out in the FRBM Act and almost all the governments have used these provisions to their advantage. After assuming office in May 2014, Prime Minister Modi’s government had expressed its intention to stick to the path of fiscal consolidation as an article of faith but electoral compulsions seem to have prevailed over fiscal idealism of the NDA government in its last budget before elections.