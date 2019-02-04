Budget 2019-20: Edtech will pave way for delivery of education services in rural India

The push towards technology and digitisation will bring a transformation in people’s lives and also in the broader education sector.

-Vikas Singh

The government has presented a people-friendly Budget with an emphasis on taxation, rural economy, education, agriculture and infrastructure. It was based on strong fundamentals, including containing double-digit inflation and restoring fiscal balance. Projects such as aspirational districts and providing targeted development to 115 districts achieved improved performance across health, nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, and skill development. The government is also promoting inclusion by mandating 10% reservation in educational institutions and government services for the underprivileged segment.

The government has been continuously working towards improving education and skill development to increase employability of Indian youth. Allocation for the National Education Mission has been increased from Rs 32,334 crore in RE2018-19 to Rs 38,572 crore in BE2019-20. The government is focused towards building science-oriented educational system with Institutes of Excellence providing leadership. Thus, with renewed focus on quality education, with technology as the pivot, the education sector in India is set to make several major positive changes in the years to come.

The push towards technology and digitisation will bring a transformation in people’s lives and also in the broader education sector. Digitisation will result in an accelerated shift towards blended, concept and skill-based learning both in K12 and higher education sector. The rise in digital technologies will bring new innovations and reduce gaps in delivery of education.

The expanding mobile and data network will play a major role in the growth of distance education, focused on training and skill development. Digitisation of 5 lakh villages will enable the delivery of online education in these areas, bridging the urban-rural divide with respect to internet connectivity. It will be a catalyst for the online delivery of education, leading to widespread skill development.

Residual income from increased tax benefit will help in allocation of spends towards child education. It will also enable the younger generation of employees to save money and reinvest it into continuing education, to build skill-sets for a dynamic marketplace and be relevant to their industries. We appreciate the efforts of the government in spearheading development and the allocation of resources towards education, skilling and job creation. Even though this is an Interim Budget, these are steps in the right direction, and we hope this proposal gets formalised once the new government is elected.

‘People’ being the key and ‘development’ a mass-movement, the ‘new India’ can achieve its dream of becoming a $10-trillion economy in the next eight years.

-The author is MD, Pearson India